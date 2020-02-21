Growth Prospects of Global Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) Market During 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Laser capture microdissection (LCM) as a sample preparation methods has been popularly employed in assessing the molecular mechanism of cancer and the underlying risk of metastases. The method helps in isolation of specific cells of interest from a cell population characterized by heterogeneity. Growing potential of LCM in toxicological pathology has opened a new avenue in recent years. Extensive demand for the technique in range of downstream microgenomics applications underpins the lucrative outlook of the market.

Biotech companies using next-generation sequencing and contract research organizations engaged in the study of proteomics are finding vast potential of LCM, especially in developed countries. Estimated at more than 100 billion dollars in revenue, the market is anticipated to garner promising double-digit CAGR during 2019-2025. Laser capture microdissection (LCM) is observed as a key technique that can precisely collect homogenous cells, becoming an efficient method for capturing pure cell populations in molecular studies.

During the forecast period, the global market for laser capture microdissection is assessed to expand at a robust CAGR, particularly due to effective applications of laser capture microdissection in field of proteomics and genomics.

The global Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Laser Capture Microdissection (LCM) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Danaher

Carl Zeiss

Molecular Machines & Industries

Theranostics Health

Ocimum Biosolutions

3DHISTECH

AvanSci Bio

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ultraviolet LCM

Infrared LCM

Ultraviolet and Infrared LCM

Immunofluorescence LCM

Segment by Application

Contract Research Organizations

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

