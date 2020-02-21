Heat Meters Market 2018 Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2026

Heat Meters Market: Overview

A heat meter is a device employed to measure thermal energy delivered by a source, by measuring the flow rate of the heat transfer fluid and changing temperature between its outflow and return leg. A heat meter has three key parts: a flow sensor, a calculator, and a pair of temperature sensors. The device is designed to operate at a nominal flow rate and, for a majority of times, it can be operated at or just below this flow rate. However, heat meters are capable of operating at twice the nominal flow rate for short periods of time. Similarly, they can also operate at flow rates lower than the nominal flow rate. However, in such cases, accuracy of heat meters decreases. Heat meters should be operated as close as possible to the nominal flow rate so as achieve accuracy, efficiency, and long product life.

Read Report Review @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/heat-meters-market.html

Heat Meters Market: Drivers & Restraints

The heat meters market is driven by several factors. A recent development involves concerns regarding climate change caused by global warming. Governments are providing incentives to citizens and industries to limit and monitor their thermal energy use in order to reduce the effect of climate change caused by human activities. This has greatly increased the need for heat meters in various sectors, for example, district heating & cooling systems. However, certain factors are restricting the heat meters market. A major restraint of the heat meters market is adoption of alternative heat sources such as rooftop solar panels.

Heat Meters Market: Key Segments

The global heat meters market can be segmented based on technology, communication method, application, and region. In terms of technology, the heat meters market can be segregated into mechanical, ultrasonic, and electromagnetic. The key difference between ultrasonic and other types of heat meters is lack of moving parts in the former. This results in more accurate reading by ultrasonic heat meters. They also tend to have a longer life compared to other types of heat meters.

In terms of communication method, the heat meters market can be divided into local display, M-Bus, and wireless. The term ‘local display’ refers to an in-built display on the heat meter. M-Bus refers to communicating of heat readings through a two-wire signal cable connecting the heat meter to a central unit. Wireless communication of heat meter readings generally requires that the receiving unit should be in the vicinity of the heat meter.

In terms of application, the heat meters market can be segmented into industrial and district-level. Heat meters are used to measure the heat output of several industrial equipment such as chillers and heating boilers. Companies deploy heat meters to ensure control of their energy costs and ensure that all equipment are functioning properly. Recently, manufacturers of district heating and cooling systems have started adding heat meters to the design of these systems.

Request for Customization @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=53754

Heat Meters Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global heat meters market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Countries with extensive industrial activities such as China present immense growth opportunities to heat meter manufacturers.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53754

Heat Meters Market: Key Players

A large number of heat meter manufacturers operate in the global market. Of these, several are multinational companies. Some of the leading players operating in the heat meters market are Siemens AG, Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG, Kamstrup A/S, and Danfoss Group.