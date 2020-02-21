Hominy Grits Market 2019 to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook 2026

The report “Hominy Grits Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The global Hominy Grits Market, which is extensively assessed in the report contemplates the best need development angles and how they could affect the market over the figure residency under thought. The experts have taken careful endeavors to thoroughly evaluating every development factor of the Hominy Grits Market, other than indicating how certain market limitations could represent a danger to players in the coming years. In addition, the report additionally gives data on top patterns and openings and how players could take advantage of them to take up the difficulties in the market.

Hominy Feed: Market Outlook

Hominy feed is used as a basic ingredient for feeds for dairy and beef cattle. Hominy feed is used mostly for ruminant diets as they are a high source of fats and proteins. Hominy feed is a by-product of the dry-corn milling process and represents about one-third of the starting corn quantity. It is made from corn kernels but contains more nutritional value than corns and has replaced corns in the animal feed.

Also, ethanol production industry from this is growing at a fast pace in the world and mostly in the USA. Hominy feed is a potential feedstock in ethanol production due to its high starch content. The demand for hominy feed will increase for ethanol production in the next 4-5 years.

Although hominy feed is a feed that is traded worldwide, it is a major commodity in developing countries due to its low cost-value. In developed countries, it is mostly mixed with other products.

High nutritional content has replaced Corn with Hominy feed as Livestock Feed

The shortage of energy content in the dairy ration has resulted in the limiting factor in the production of milk. It is a necessity for the lactating cattle to get essential energy content in their nutrition. Hominy feed even though obtained from the corn kernels, contains more nutritional content than that of corns. It has a high content of starch. This means that it contains a high content of fat and proteins and thus hominy feed is responsible for high gross energy added to the feed. This is due to its unprocessed nature and also less exposure to the heat that has kept the nutritional content intact. Also, it does not require to be ground and is palatable for the ruminants. The protein content is also more than the dried corn kernels. The corn can thus be replaced by the hominy feed in a very high proportion. These varied advantages of hominy feed have made it a suitable pre-ingredient to be added to a livestock feed especially for dairy and beef cattle.

Hominy Feed: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global Hominy feed market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of end use, the global Hominy feed market has been segmented as-

Livestock/Animal Feed

Pet Food manufacturers

Ethanol production

On the basis of distribution channel, the global Hominy feed market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect

Dairy farms

Specialty stores

Online retailers

Hominy Feed: Key Market Participants

Some of the leading players of global Hominy feed market include Semo Milling, LLC, PV Sons Corn Milling Co. Pvt. Ltd, Granam American Grain Company, Bunge North America, Inc., LaBuddhe Group, Inc., Commodity Specialists Company, Sharifa Agrotech and Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Dexterous Products Pvt. Ltd.

Hominy Feed: Activities by the participants

Bunge North America, Inc. has acquired Grupo Minsa’s U.S. Corn Milling business to increase the production of the corn and the by-products such as hominy feed due to their increased demand all around the world. They also export their products to more than 40 countries.

has acquired Grupo Minsa’s U.S. Corn Milling business to increase the production of the corn and the by-products such as hominy feed due to their increased demand all around the world. They also export their products to more than 40 countries. Sharifa Agrotech and Food Processing Pvt. Ltd. has exported to Qatar, UAE, Oman, Malaysia, Brunei, Cambodia & Angola and is now extending their export business of hominy feed to Europe and U.S.

Hominy Feed: Market Opportunities

A research was carried out on the extraction of corn oil from hominy feed. The result was compared with that of extraction of oil from maize. The results show that the corn oil production from hominy feed holds promise but for the oil yield to improve, further work needs to be done.

Also, studies conducted on the nutritional values of the hominy feed show that due to the low processing of the hominy feed and its less contact to heat, the protein value is way higher than the normal cornmeal. The hominy feed components – bran, degerminator fines, and germ nutritional protein sources and can be used for non-ruminant rations. One more study has shown that the incorporation of hominy feed into bakery products such as bread reduced their volumes but increases the shelf life.

Work on the usage of hominy feed in the non-ruminants ration has been going on for a long time due to its unprocessed nature and advantages to the consumers in gaining high nutrition in a healthier way.

Hominy Feed: Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on the modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our hominy feed market report include:

An overview, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the hominy feed market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the hominy feed market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this hominy feed market

