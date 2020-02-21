How the Global Coagulation Albumin Market is Projected to Grow During 2019-2025
Exogenous albumin, an abundant source of plasma protein, is administered to hospitalized patients to increase the survival rate, such as in infectious hepatitis and measles. This has been associated with significant effects on coagulation, and has attracted the attention of medical fraternity in maintaining coagulation competence in patients undergoing various types of surgeries. Coagulation albumin is likely to assume greater role in the wake of growing mortality of hypo-albuminaemia in worldwide patients. A spate of clinical studies assessing the effectiveness of albumin therapy in various patient populations have accentuated the prospects of the market. Advances in reagents and devices used will likely open new frontiers in the coagulation albumin market.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Baxter
Grifols
CSL
Octapharma
Biotest
Kedrion
Hualan Bio
CNBG
Shanghai RAAS
CBPO
LFB Group
BPL
Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang
Market Segment by Product Type
Liquid
Powder
Market Segment by Application
Infectious Hepatitis
Measles
Other
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Coagulation Albumin status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Coagulation Albumin manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Coagulation Albumin are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
