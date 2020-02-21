Hyperthyroidism Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2026

The report “Hyperthyroidism Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Bugleweed is the common name for Lycopus virginicus (Lycopus americanus, Lycopus europaes, Lycopus lucidus) and is a member of the mint family. The perennial herb has long, and thin leaves and small white flowers, and are native to North America. Bugleweed extract is obtained from flowering aerial parts of Lycopus virginicus plant. The bugleweed extract consists of various photochemical compounds, including lithospermic acid, chlorogenic acid, tannins, lycopene, rosmarinic acid, ellagic acid, and, caffeic acid.

Bugleweed extract owes its therapeutic and medicinal properties to the copiousness of organic acid and lithospermic acid. The bugleweed extract is used for therapeutic and medicinal purposes. The extract finds a broad application in the treatment of nervousness and symptoms like anxiety, and it helps to pacify the mind and body. The bugleweed extract is used for the medication of tuberculosis, and heart palpitations. The extract acts as the heart and circulatory sedative. The primary use of the bugleweed extract is in the treatment of mild hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is an ailment in which the thyroid gland releases excessive amounts of thyroid hormone leading to symptoms such as heart palpitations, weight loss, anxiety, and weakness. The bugleweed extract reduces thyroid hormone by ruining thyroid hormone synthesis and by reducing levels of hormone TSH which stimulates the thyroid gland. Besides bugleweed extract blocks the action of antibodies responsible for stimulating the thyroid.

The medicinal and therapeutic benefits of bugleweed is driving the market of bugleweed extract:

The global market for bugleweed extract is likely to witness a steady rise due to increasing patient population across developed as well as developing economies. The factors such as rising pool of geriatrics, sedentary lifestyle, and an increasing rate of occurrence diseases such as Grave’s disease are primarily contributing to the increasing patient population for thyroid disorders. The demand for bugleweed extract is anticipated to increase over the forecast year owing to the application of bugleweed extract in the treatment of thyroid. The bugleweed extract is potent in preventing and treating the symptoms of Hyperthyroidism and heart problems which are marked by irregular heart actions. The bugleweed extract reduces pulse and is responsible for restoring cardiac, circulatory tones, and strengthen heartbeats. The bugleweed extract is also used to treat mild bleeding of the stomach, uterus, intestine, and lungs. Bugleweed extract is an effective treatment for PMS (premenstrual syndrome), insomnia, nervousness, tension, and pain in the breast (Mastodynia), excessive menstruation, nosebleeds and blood in the urine.

The second driver for the increasing demand of bugleweed extract is the fact that bugleweed extract is nowadays used in the treatment of the Grave’s disease symptoms such as fast pulse, weight loss, sensitivity to heat, exophthalmic goiter, extreme sweating, fatigue, enlarged thyroid, and protruding eyes. The bugleweed extract is used in combination with lemon because they pose-ability to block the action of antibodies that stimulate the thyroid, found in Graves’ disease. Besides, bugleweed extract lowers blood sugar levels owing to hypoglycemic activity. The extract has been for those with Type 2 diabetes. The medicinal and therapeutic actions of bugleweed are the prime driver for the growing demand of the extract.

Bugleweed Extract market: Market Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the Global Bugleweed Extract market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of form, the Global Bugleweed Extract market has been segmented as:

Liquid

Powder

Capsules

On the basis of distribution channel, the Global Bugleweed Extract market has been segmented as:

Direct

Indirect

Drug stores

Speciality stores

Online retailers

On the basis of region, the Global Bugleweed Extract market has been segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

The Middle East & Africa

Global Bugleweed Extract market: Market Participants:

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the global Bugleweed Extract market are:

Herb Pharm, LLC., Penn Herb Co. Ltd., Wise Woman Herbals, St. Francis Herb Farm

Opportunities for Bugleweed Extract market participants:

The increasing cases of hyperthyroidism in developing and developed economies and a rising number of patients is resulting in the growing demand for bugleweed extract. North America and Europe are anticipated to be the largest market for bugleweed extract owing to the greater awareness among the population about the severity of the disease. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 1.2% of the people in the U.S. is suffering from hypothyroidism each year. Asia Pacific market will also witness a growing demand for the bugleweed extract over the forecast period owing to rising disposable incomes of the population and affordability of branded or generic pharmaceutical formulations.

Brief Approach to Research Bugleweed Extract Market:

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes

Key Data Points Covered in the Report –

Some of the key data points covered in our report on include:

An overview of the market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major participants in market

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

