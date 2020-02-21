Ice Cream Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Pune, India – March 12, 2019 /MarketersMedia/ — Ice cream is a sweetened frozen food typically eaten as a snack or dessert. It is usually made from dairy products, such as milk and cream, and often combined with fruits or other ingredients and flavours. It is typically sweetened with sugar or sugar substitutes. Typically, flavourings and colourings are added in addition to stabilizers.

Scope of the Report:

Unilever accounted for 6.79% of the global Ice Cream production market share in 2015. Followed players, Nestlé accounted for3.53%. Market is very fragmented.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in Europe and USA. They have unshakable status in this field. Europe takes the market share of 27.54% in 2015, USA followed by with 22.40% in 2015.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types.

The worldwide market for Ice Cream is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 79900 million US$ in 2024, from 57900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ice Cream in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Unilever

Nestlé

Lotte Confectionary

Dean Foods

General Mills

Mars

Yili Group

Morinaga

Meiji

Mengniu

Turkey Hill

Blue Bell Creameries

Amul

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Soft Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial

Residential

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Ice Cream Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Soft Ice Cream

1.2.2 Hard Ice Cream

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Commercial

1.3.2 Residential

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Unilever

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Ice Cream Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Unilever Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Nestlé

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Ice Cream Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Nestlé Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Lotte Confectionary

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Ice Cream Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Lotte Confectionary Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Dean Foods

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Ice Cream Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dean Foods Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 General Mills

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Ice Cream Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 General Mills Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Mars

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Ice Cream Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Mars Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Yili Group

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Ice Cream Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Yili Group Ice Cream Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)



Continued…….

