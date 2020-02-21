Industrial and Institutional (I&I) Cleaning Chemicals Market Research by Key players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2026

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: Overview

Industrial and institutional (I&I) cleaning chemicals used to remove dirt such as dust, stains, bad odors, and clutter on surfaces. I&I cleaning chemicals are used for health, beauty, removing bad odor, and preventing the spread of dirt and contaminants.

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: Key Segments

Based on raw material, the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market can be segmented into chlor-alkalis, surfactants, solvents, phosphates, biocides, and others. Chlor-alkali is used for producing caustic soda, chlorine, and hydrogen. The surfactants segment holds a major share of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. Surfactants are primarily employed in the manufacture of detergents, wetting agents, foaming agents, emulsifiers, and dispersants. Solvent is a substance that dissolves a solute, resulting in a solution.

It is available in liquid, solid, gas, and supercritical fluid forms. In terms of product, the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market can be classified into general purpose cleaners, floor care products, warewashing detergents, disinfectants & sanitizers, laundry care products, vehicle wash products, hand cleansers, and others. Based on end-use industry, the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market can be segregated into commercial, manufacturing, and institutional & government. Manufacturing and commercial offices are major consumers for I&I cleaning chemicals. Rise in spending in healthcare activities in developed economies such as North America and Europe due to the manufacturing and commercial segment is expected to grow at rapid pace.

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: Trends & Developments

Rise in demand I&I cleaning chemicals to maintain hygiene in industries and workplaces is a major driver of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. However, stringent government and environmental regulations regarding chemicals are likely to restrain the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period. Green and bio-Based chemicals are anticipated to create opportunities in the industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market during the forecast period. Rise in awareness and growth in health care investment are major factors boosting the industrial & institutional cleaning chemicals market.

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market can be categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace. In terms of value, the region holds major share of the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market. Increasing demand for I&I cleaning chemicals at manufacturing & commercial facilities, health care facilities, retail & food service in Asia Pacific is driving the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market in the region.

Rising awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene and growing demand for these cleaning chemicals from various industries is estimated to fuel the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market in Asia Pacific. Rising demand for I&I cleaning chemicals from the health care sector in North America is expected to drive the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market in the region.

Global Industrial and Institutional Cleaning Chemicals Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global industrial and institutional cleaning chemicals market include Sealed Air, Evonik Industries AG, BASF Corporation, Stepan Company, Solvay, and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.