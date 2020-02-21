Key Factors to Fuel Growth of the Global Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar Market through 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “ Global Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Sugar is the main sweetener used in most parts of the world. Whilst plant-based sugar, if obtained without intense chemical processing, is beneficial; commercial production of sugar sans chemicals is not viable. Synthesized from pressing of sugarcane juice, which is chemically treated, plant-based sugar serves to account for large volume of sugar production each year across the world. This serves to boost plant derived sugar market.On the other hand, sugar is produced synthetically too. This involves use of chemicals, close to sugarcane, as the basic ingredient of synthetic sugar. This is further treated, using harsh chemicals, to impart white appealing color without losing sweetness.

Use of inexpensive ingredients, which are treated in small-scale units accounts for low cost of synthetic sugar. Owing to its affordability by large populations, especially economically weak, demand for synthetic sugar continues to remain steadfast. This fuels growth of synthetic sugar market.

Sugar is a product used for sweetening. It is derived from sugar crops, cereals, fruits, milk, and seaweeds. Sugar can be extracted from plant sources or synthesized in laboratories. Sugar, which is extracted directly from a plant source and is available for commercialization without any value addition is defined as plant derived sugar.

The global Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Cargill Incorporated

Naturex Nutrition & Health

ADM Corn Processing

Biovittoria Limited

VWR International

LLC Carbone Scientific

Atlantic Chemicals Trading

Celanese

CJ CheilJedang

HighChem

Cumberland Packing

Danisco

Domestic Food Products

DuPont Nutrition & Health

Futaste

Hermes Sweeteners

Ingredion Food and Beverage Sweeteners

Impala Imperial Sugar

JK Sucralose

Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market size by Type

Glucose

Fructose

Arabinose

Xylose

Fucose

Other

Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market size by Applications

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Biofuel Industry

Animal Feed Industry

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Plant Derived and Synthetic Sugar market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

