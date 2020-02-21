Key Winning Strategies for Companies in the Carmine Blue Market Based on Valuable Insights On Competitive Outlook

The burgeoning food and beverage industry is leading to the ever increasing demand for the food additives which are used to enhance the sensorial, nutritional, and qualitative aspects of the food products. The common additives used for the application in the food and beverage industry include food colorants, sweeteners, preservatives, acidulants, and others. The food colors market is witnessing a profitable growth owing to the rapidly growing market for food and beverages.

Besides, color is one of the most prominent distinguishing factors which often predetermines the consumers’ ability to identify and judge the quality of the product. Carmine blue is a synthetic colorant derived from indigo by the process of sulphonation and is approved and certified for the usage in the food industry. Carmine blue adds bluish-purple color to various food products, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Carmine blue is also used in microscopy as a redox indicator as carmine blue is blue under the PH level 11.4 whereas it turns yellow at a PH of 13. Also, carmine blue injection is used during cystoscopy and ureteral catheterization to test the renal functions and to diagnose ureteral orifices.

Versatility and Diverse Industrial Application is Anticipated to Fuel the Growth for Carmine Blue

Synthetically/Artificially certified colorants like carmine blue remain as a popular choice for food colorings, as these are more uniform, brighter, of higher tectorial strength, incorporate a broader range of hues, and are less expensive than other colors which are derivatives from nature. Thus the manufacturers for food colorants and food processors prefer color additives like carmine blue for several applications. The drivers for the growing demand for carmine blue is the increasing consumers eating habits and rising food and beverage industry. The ever-increasing urbanization, per capita expenditure of consumers and growing standards of living, has made consumers opt for good and premium quality food and beverages which have added a coloring agent to add on the aesthetic appeal of the products. Beside, carmine blue finds application in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry which again are booming markets which are anticipated to fuel the growth of carmine blue.

Global Carmine Blue: Key Players

Some of the major players of carmine blue market include: Sigma-Aldrich, Chr. Hansen, Inc., BASF SE, DDW The Colour House, Naturex, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd., Roha Dyechem Pvt. Ltd, Krishna Industries, Vidhi Speciality Food Ingredients Limited, Zhengzhou San Techchem Co. Ltd.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

The demand for carmine blue is anticipated to witness a growing need in both developed and developing economies because carmine blue is a certified synthetic colorant used in the food and beverage industry. The synthetic colorant is more effective and cost-efficient than the alternatives and hence are prominently used by the food processing industry. The growing demand for food and beverage products like dairy products, confectioneries, beverages, and others are expected to drive the growth of the carmine, blue market. Companies are mainly implementing the microencapsulation technique for color delivery system and final product formulation. They also focus on developing carmine blue colorant for a broad spectrum of food and beverages. The manufacturers of carmine, blue focus on producing carmine blue colorant which complies with the standards of regulatory bodies and agencies like FDA and European Union for the certified usage of carmine blue in the food and beverage industry.

On the basis of end use, the global carmine blue market has been segmented as-

Food Industry Bakery Confectionery Ice-cream Dairy Products Coatings and Fillings Others Beverages Carbonated Non-carbonated Alcoholic Beverages Cosmetics and color cosmetics Pharmaceuticals



On the basis of region, the global carmine blue market has been segmented as-

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

