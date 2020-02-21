Lidding Films Market – Recent developments in the competitive landscape forecast 2018 – 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Lidding Films Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the lidding films market on global level. It provides actual data of 2016 along with estimated data of 2017, and forecast data up to 2025 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (‘000 tons). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on lidding films consumption pattern across the globe. It includes drivers and restraints of the global lidding films market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for lidding films manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of lidding films manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by product type, material type, application, and end use industry and by region.



Global Lidding Market: Research Methodology

Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of lidding films by product type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The lidding films market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional lidding films manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of lidding films in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the lidding films market by regions. Global market numbers by product type, material type, application, and end use industry have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand. The same has also been validated from top-down approach. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

Global Lidding Market: Market Segmentation

The report includes consumption of lidding films and the revenue generated from sales of lidding films across the globe and key countries. By product type, lidding films market is segmented into dual ovenable, specialty, high barrier, breathable and die-cut lidding films. By material type, lidding films market is segmented into polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyethylene (PE), polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), polyamide, ethyl vinyl alcohol (EVOH), aluminum and others. By application, lidding films market is segmented into cups, trays, cans & bottles, jars, and others. By end use industry lidding films market is segmented into food industry, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and others (chemicals & fertilizers, etc.).

Global Lidding Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the Global market. Key Players of the lidding films market are Bemis Company, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Uflex Ltd, Amcor Limited, Berry Global Group Inc., Winpak Ltd, LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Multi-Plastics, Inc., Golden Eagle Extrusions Inc., FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd, Impak Films Pty. Ltd, Flexopack SA, TCL Packaging Ltd.

