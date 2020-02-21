Market Forecast Report On Anti-Bacterial Aluminum Composite Panel Market 2019-2025

The global Anti-Bacterial Aluminum Composite Panel market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Anti-Bacterial Aluminum Composite Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Anti-Bacterial Aluminum Composite Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Alcoa Inc. (U.S.)

Yaret Industrial Group (China)

American Building Technology (U.S.)

Alumax Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Shanghai Huayuan New Composite Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Changshu Kaidi Decoration Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Guangzhou Xinghe ACP Co, Ltd. (China)

Jyi Shyang Industrial Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By Coating Base

Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

Polyethylene (PE)

By Composition

Surface Coating

Metal Skin

Core Material

Rear Skin

Segment by Application

Building & Construction

Advertising Boards

Transportation

