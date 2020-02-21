Market Size Of Automotive Chassis Material Market, Forecast Report 2019-2025
The global Automotive Chassis Material market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Automotive Chassis Material volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Chassis Material market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Continental (Germany)
ZF (Germany)
Magna (Canada)
Aisin Seiki (Japan)
Tower International (US)
Benteler (Germany)
CIE Automotive (Spain)
Schaeffler (Germany)
F-Tech (Japan)
KLT Auto (India)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
High Strength Steel
Aluminum Alloy
Mild Steel
Carbon Fiber Composite
Segment by Application
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
