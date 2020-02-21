Masa Corn Products Market 2019 Global Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2028

The global market for Masa Corn Products Market has experienced several changes in the last few years. This research report on the worldwide market attempts to analyze these change and present a complete overview of this market. It provides important information and statistics of this market such as growth drivers, restraining factors, future prospects, and trends and opportunities. Dynamics of production and supply chain and various rules and regulations prevalent in this market has been discussed at length this market study. The global market for Masa Corn Products Market has also been evaluated on the basis of the manufacturing chain of the products produced in this market, their pricing, and the revenue generated by them.

The consumer preferences are drifting towards healthy and convenient food options leading to demand for new innovative food products. Masa corn flour is extensively used in Mexican food preparations and is becoming a popular alternative to wheat flour owing to its nutritional value. Masa flour also known as corn flour or masa harina is a traditional flour of Latin America which is prepared by finely grounded dried corn seeds that are being either cooked or soaked in solution of water and lime which gives it a soft texture and also contributes to the pleasant taste of masa corn products. Masa corn flour is used to make wide variety of products such as tortillas, tamales among others. These products can be formed with different forms of masa corn flour which provides thickness and substances to these products. Being alkaline in nature, masa corn products also helps to provide certain health benefits.

Global Masa Corn Products Market: Drivers and Restraints

The masa corn products market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for healthy and innovative food products. The instant and easy to use masa corn flour boosts the market for masa corn products, as these preparations can be prepared domestically. Thus, convenient food property is driving the market for masa corn products. Moreover, masa corn products undergo nixtamalization process that involves alkaline cooking which provides significant health benefits such as they represents a rich source of carbohydrate, protein and fats and also enhance the vitamin content particularly vitamin B and vitamin C. Hence, providing healthy alternatives to the consumers. Moreover, masa corn products are considered to be gluten free and cholesterol free. Hence, changing behaviour pattern and adoption of healthy lifestyle among consumers contributes to robust demand for masa corn products.

However, untreated corn is considered to be a predisposition factor for pellagera especially in African countries. Hence, careful processing is required in the preparation of masa corn products. Moreover, there is lack awareness among consumers regarding the products manufactured by masa corn across various regions may also restrain the growth of masa corn products market.

Global Masa Corn Products Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, masa corn products market is segmented into:-

Yellow masa corn

White masa corn

On the basis application, masa corn products market is segmented into:-

Tortillas

Tamales

Corn Chips

Tacos

Others

Global Masa Corn Products Market: Region wise Outlook

The global masa corn products market is categorised into seven regions, namely, Western Europe, Eastern Europe Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Latin America and, North America. Latin America holds the major share in the global masa corn products market. Masa corn flour is a traditional dough flour of Latin America, thus significantly contributing in the growth of masa corn products. North America accounts for relatively substantial share in the masa corn products market. As masa corn is considered to be reach in folic acid, US government is making initiative to increase folic acid intake especially among Hispanic women through fortification of masa corn flour and its associated products. Thereby, spurring the demand for masa corn products in North America. However, owing to lack of awareness regarding the applications of masa corn flour in Asia Pacific region, may restrain the market growth. Although, the food manufacturers can potentiate upon the masa corn products by exploring the white patches in Asia Pacific region.

Global Masa Corn Products Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players identified in the global masa corn products market includes: Mesa Foods, LLC., Cargill, Incorporated, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Limagrain Céréales Ingrédients, Buhler AG, Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods., Cornexo GmbH, Bunge North America, Inc.

