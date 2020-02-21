Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Global Mesenchymal Stem Cells Market: Snapshot

The increasing use of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) for the treatment of diseases and disabilities of the growing aging population is having a positive influence on the global mesenchymal stem cells market. Mesenchymal stem cells are adult stem cells that are of various types such as adipocytes, osteocytes, monocytes, and chondrocytes. The main function of mesenchymal stem cells is to replace or repair damaged tissue.

Mesenchymal stem cells are multipotent, i.e. they can produce more than one type of specialized cells. These specialized cells have their own distinguishing shapes, structures, and functions, with each of them belonging to a particular tissue.

Mesenchymal stem cells are traditionally found in the bone marrow. However, these cells can also be separated from other tissues such as cord blood, fallopian tube, peripheral blood, and fetal liver and lung. Mesenchymal stem cells have long thin cell bodies containing a large nucleus. MSCs have enormous capacity for renewal keeping multipotency. Due to these virtues, mesenchymal stem cells have huge therapeutic capacity for tissue repair.

Mesenchymal stem cells can differentiate into a number of cell types that belong to our skeletal tissues that include cartilage, bone, and fat. Research is underway to discover if mesenchymal stem cells can be used to treat bone and cartilage diseases. Scientists are also exploring the possibility if mesenchymal stem cells differentiate into other type of cells apart from skeletal tissues. This includes nerve cells, liver cells, heart muscle cells, and endothelial cells. This will lead to mesenchymal stem cells to be used to treat other diseases.

Stem cells are specialized cells which have the capability of renewing themselves through cell division and differentiate into multi-lineage cells. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are non- hematopoietic, multipotent adult stem cells which can be isolated from bone marrow, cord blood, fat tissue, peripheral blood, fallopian tube, and fetal liver and lung tissue. Mesenchymal stem cells have the capacity to differentiate into mesodermal lineages, such as chondrocytes, adipocytes, and osteocytes, and non-mesodermal lineages such as ectodermal (neurocytes) and endodermal lineages (hepatocytes). These stem cells have specific features such as multilineage potential, secretion of anti-inflammatory molecules, and immunomodulation. These cells have emerged as promising therapeutic agents for regenerating skeletal tissues such as damaged bone and cartilage tissues and treatment of chronic diseases owing to their specific features.

The global mesenchymal stem cells market is expected to be driven by the increasing clinical application of mesenchymal stem cells for the treatment of chronic diseases, bone and cartilage diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Studies have shown that these stem cells enhance the angiogenesis in myocardium and allow the reduction of myocardial fibrotic area. The pre-clinical studies for using mesenchymal stem cells in treatment of cardiovascular diseases, liver diseases, and cancer are projected to create new market opportunities for mesenchymal stem cells. Mesenchymal stem cells also produce anti-inflammatory molecules which modulate humoral and cellular immune responses. Features of these stem cells such as ease of isolation, regenerative potential, and immunoregulatory, the mesenchymal stem cell therapy has emerged as a promising tool for the treatment of chronic diseases, degenerative, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases. Clinical studies are exploring MSCs for various conditions such as orthopedic injuries, graft versus host disease following bone marrow transplantation, and genetic modification of MSCs to overexpress antitumor genes for use as anticancer therapy, which are exhibiting new opportunities in therapeutic area. However, the mesenchymal stem cell research studies are tedious, lengthy, and complex. In some cases, due to some adverse effects transplanted mesenchymal stem cells rapidly removed from the body which limits use of stem cells in therapeutic treatments. The conflicting results and regulatory compliances for approvals may also hamper the growth of this market.