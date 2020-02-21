Microcatheter Market Latest Advancements, Developments and Future Scope 2019 to 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global microcatheter market. Rise in adoption of minimally invasive procedures, technological advancements, increase in target patient population, surge in government initiatives to promote better facilities, increase in strategic collaborations along with mergers and acquisitions, strong product pipeline, and increasing indications for the usage of microcatheters are likely to fuel the global microcatheter market during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented based on indication, end-user, and region.

The global microcatheter market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on indication, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global microcatheter market.

Global Microcatheter Market: Key Segments

Based on indication, the global microcatheter market has been segregated into coronary, neurovascular, and general peripheral vascular. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of end-user, the global microcatheter market has been divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery center. The segments have been analyzed based on health care infrastructure, government investment, and economic development in the regions. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Microcatheter Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of revenue, the global microcatheter market has been segmented into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region are: North America (U.S. and Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin of America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market in terms of various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the global microcatheter market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Codman Neuro, Medtronic, Biometrics, Asahi Intecc USA, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Inc., Stryker, Terumo Medical Corporation, Tokai Medical Products, Inc., and Penumbra, Inc. These players are adopting organic and in-organic growth strategies to expand product offerings, strengthen geographical reach, increase customer base, and garner market share.

