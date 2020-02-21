Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market 2019 Top Manufacturers: Modine Manufacturing Company, Danfoss, Zhejiang DUNAN Artificial Environment Co Ltd

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger (MCHE) Market Synopsis:

The Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger (MCHE) Market is expected to be valued at USD 2,343.9 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.72% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

The global microchannel heat exchanger market has been segmented on the basis of industry, application, phase and region. The global demand for microchannel heat exchanger is driven by the rise in demand for MCHE in the manufacturing industry and significant development in technology. Rising demand for both, residential and commercial infrastructure, and to maintain the quality of the atmosphere within the structure most infrastructures are installing HVAC systems. Hence, rapid growth of construction industry raises the demand for the MCHEs.

The report covers segmentation and the market dynamics for a better glimpse of the market in the coming years. The microchannel heat exchanger are multi-pass parallel flow heat exchangers that comprise three parts namely, manifolds, multi-port tubes with less than 1 mm hydraulic diameter, and fins. These devices are used to heat or cool fluids by transferring heat between two or more fluids. MCHEs are highly efficient with the refrigerant flowing in microchannels. Increase in manufacturing industry, residential, and commercial application owing to commercialization and urbanization, drive the MCHE market during the forecast.

Competitive Landscape

Kaltra (Germany), Welcon Inc (Japan), Shanghai Shenglin M&E Technology Co Ltd (China), Evapco Inc (US), Climetal SL (Spain), Modine Manufacturing Company (US), Danfoss (Denmark), Zhejiang DUNAN Artificial Environment Co Ltd (China), Sanhua (US), Vacuum Process Engineering (US), and Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd (Japan).

Industry Segmental Overview:

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, By Industry

Residential

Commercial

Refrigerated Transport Road

Sea

Rail

Food Processing

Power

Others (Chemicals, Electronics, Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas, and Steel Industries)

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, By Application

Chiller

Heat Pump

Condenser

Evaporator

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, By Phase

Single-Phase

Two-Phase

Global Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market, By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Analysis

Geographic analysis of the microchannel heat exchanger market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Asia-Pacific is leading the market with its market value at USD 571.4 million in 2018. The regional market value can go up to USD 902.4 million by 2023 with an impressive 9.57% CAGR during the forecast period. The substantial increase in industrial sector owing to the low labor costs and an increase in per capita disposable income are the major factor contributing to the growth of the microchannel heat exchanger market.

Europe has the second largest market share in the microchannel heat exchanger market. Europe is home to some of the major industrial manufacturers in the world including Bosch, Rolls Royce plc, and Danfoss who export their products, globally.

Key Developments:

In January 2019, Evapco inaugurated its new office in Dubai, UAE. The expansion is expected to boost sales in the Middle East, while in December 2017, it announced that the construction of its new manufacturing facility in Taneytown, the US. The expansion has substantially increased the company’s manufacturing capacity

In February 2019, Shanghai Shenglin announced the completion of the manufacture of a fin type condenser for an un-named client in France. The contract has played an important role in increasing the company’s market share in Europe

In September 2016, Modine Manufacturing Company acquired Luvata Heat Transfer Solutions (Finland) for a total value of approximately USD 422 million, which has enhanced the portfolio of the company

