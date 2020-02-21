Mobile Encryption Market – Greater Growth Rate during forecast 2019 – 2023

The report on the Global Mobile Encryption Market covers historical market trends, current market dynamics, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, country-level analysis for every segment, key player’s market share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chain analysis.

Market Highlights:

Increasing amount of sensitive data and rising number of data theft frauds is creating demand for mobile encryption. One of the most important factors for increasing demand for mobile encryption is the proliferation of mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. Also, increasing internet penetration is also making smartphones prime target for data frauds. Data privacy regulations such as GLBA, HITECH, HIPAA, and PCI DSS are also paving way for the demand of mobile encryption in organizations. Furthermore, growing trend of BYOD is creating the need for encryptions to protect confidential data. Increasing application of unrecoverable encryption, particularly full disk encryption (FDE), is rapidly growing in the mobile encryption market.

Key players:

The key players in the mobile encryption market are identified across all the major regions based on their country of origin, presence across different regions, recent key developments, product diversification, and industry expertise. Some of them are – Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), IBM (US), Blackberry Limited (Canada), Intel Corporation (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Certes Networks, Inc. (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), Mobileiron, Inc. (US), Alertboot Data Security (US), and Communication Security Group (US). These players contribute a major share in the growth of Mobile encryption market.

Apart from the top key players, there are other players that contribute to the market growth. These include Adeya SA (Switzerland), Check Point Software Technologies, Ltd. (Israel), DataMotion, Inc. (US) and T-Systems International GmbH (Germany), and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Mobile Encryption Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2019 to 2023. The geographical analysis of mobile encryption market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world (including the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America). North America is the largest revenue generating segment and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Factors such as large number of smartphone adoption, increasing internet penetration, advanced IT infrastructure is creating demand for mobile encryption the North America region. Also, early adoption of advanced technologies in US and Canada is one of the important factors for the growth of mobile encryption market in this region. North America is followed by Europe wheras Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Introduction of data privacy regulations in countries such as China, India, Japan and Singapore is expected to create the demand for mobile encryption.

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1 Mobile Encryption Market, By Region, 2019–2023

Table 2 North America: Mobile Encryption Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 3 Europe: Mobile Encryption Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 4 Asia-Pacific: Mobile Encryption Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Table 5 Middle East & Africa: Mobile Encryption Market, By Country, 2019–2023

Continued……

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Mobile Encryption Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Of Global Mobile Encryption Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Mobile Encryption Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Mobile Encryption Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

Continued…….

