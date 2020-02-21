Modular Advanced Armed Robotic System Market- Key Players are FLIR Systems Inc., General Robotics Ltd., ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC.

Modular Advanced Armed Robotic System Market – Introduction

Modular advanced armed robotic system is an unmanned ground vehicle designed specifically for target acquisition, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions as well as to increase the security of personnel manning in forward locations. Moreover, it can be positioned in remote areas where personnel are not able to monitor security due to harsh environmental conditions.

It is equipped with various feature including loud speaker with siren, acoustical microphone, motion detectors, day & night cameras, radios CREW compliant, E-Stop radios & C2, and dedicated video allow for remote control from over 1km away, machine gun as a primary weapon that is secured in the modular advanced armed robotic system weapon cradle without any modification, grenade launcher, situational awareness cameras, two way hailer, green laser warning device, and other equipment.

It can be operated from over 800 meters away using either the Toughbook laptop controller, tactical robotic controller or a wearable. Further it is useful for various application on field for instance to protects military personnel, supports active force projection, hostile fire and localization system, power management, field proven, and for multiple safety features. Furthermore it is also designed to help and cure the injured soldiers.

Modular Advanced Armed Robotic System Market – Competitive Landscape

FLIR Systems Inc.

FLIR Systems Inc. is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon, United States. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes technologies that enhance perception and awareness. The company provide variety of products that are used in multiple applications such as in government & defense, industrial, and commercial markets.

General Robotics Ltd.

Founded in 1988, General Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Beit Nehemia, Israel. The company engaged in development and manufacturing of advanced robotic platforms for defense and homeland security market. The company offers DOGO Robot, which provides live video reconnaissance and the ability to neutralize threats remotely via an intuitive operator control unit for SWAT and special operation teams.

ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC.

Founded in 2016, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC. is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, US. The company develops, manufactures, and delivers mobile robots for defense and military, public safety, and energy and industrial market across the globe. The company offers an expandable and lightweight robot that provides immediate situational awareness and investigates dangerous and hazardous material.

QinetiQ NA

Founded in 2005, QinetiQ NA is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, US. The company develops and delivers technology and products to defense, security, commercial, utility, and transportation markets. Additionally, the company offers products that includes unmanned systems (robots), vehicle and soldier protection, maritime systems and power sensors and control systems.

Key players operating in the global modular advanced armed robotic system market include FLIR Systems Inc., General Robotics Ltd., ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, INC., QinetiQ NA, and Yell Robot among others.

