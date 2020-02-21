Molecular Spectrometry Market – Industry Statistics, Opportunities, Assessment, Demand, Scope and Forecast 2025

Global Molecular Spectrometry Market: Snapshot

Molecular spectrometry examines and quantifies the response of molecules on interaction with known amounts of energy. Molecules have some energy levels that can be studied by determining the molecule’s energy exchange through emission or absorbance. Molecular spectrometry involves studying emission, absorption, or scattering of electromagnetic waves by atoms or molecules to quantitatively and qualitatively study atoms, molecules or physical processes. The interaction of matter with radiation redirects radiation and may also cause transition between energy levels.

When atoms or molecules soak light, the coming energy stimulates the structure to a higher energy level. The type and level of stimulation depends on the wavelength of light. Electrons move to higher orbitals by visible light, rotations are stimulated by microwaves, and vibrations are stimulated by infrared light.

Atoms or molecules can move from high energy levels to lower levels by emission. Light emission from a high-temperature energy source is termed atomic or optical emission and for atoms stimulated with light it is called atomic fluorescence. The transition of molecules between states of spin is called fluorescence and it is called phosphorescence if the transition is between molecules of different spin.

The transfer of electromagnetic radiation in matter mostly occurs in original direction, but part of it is scattered in other directions as well. Light that is dispersed as incoming light at the same wavelength is called Rayleigh scattering. Light that is dispersed in transparent solids due to phonons is termed Brillouin scattering. On the other hand, light that is dispersed due to vibrations in molecules is termed Raman scattering.

Increased investments by several prominent healthcare industry players for the research and development of new technology is the primary driver for this molecular spectrometry market.

Global Molecular Spectrometry Market: Overview

Spectrometry refers to an analytical technique to classify elements and compounds by measuring the radiant energy emitted by a substance due to excitation by an external energy source. In the past few decades, spectrometry instruments have played a pivotal role in analytical and life science industry. Molecular spectrometry is frequently used to understand the arrangement and structure of atoms and electrons within a molecule, and aids in determining variety of molecular properties such as dipole and quadrupole. With the healthcare industry expanding exponentially and application of molecular spectrometry in several other industries, the global molecular spectrometry market is estimated for a healthy growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

By technology, the global molecular spectrometry market can be broadly classified into nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometry, ultraviolet visible spectrometry, infrared molecular spectrometry, and raman spectrometry. By application, the market encompasses segments of pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food & beverage testing, environmental testing, and research institutes for analyzing known and unknown samples.

Global Molecular Spectrometry Market: Trends and Opportunities

Nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometry is used to analyze structure, solubility, and diffusion properties of molecules, besides proving access to DNA and protein sequence in biological and clinical related application. For instance, Agilent technologies launched ProPulse NMR system in 2013, while Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the PicoSpin 80 the same year, a portable NMR spectrometer. Moreover, an infrared spectrometry analyzes the infrared interaction of molecule and has major application in organic and inorganic chemistry such as identifies the impurities in compounds and functional group determination. By technology the infrared spectrometry can sub-categorized into benchtop, portable, hyphenated and Terahertz.

The growing inclination among pharmaceutical companies towards international GMP and GDP certifications for drugs and excipients, increasing demand for spectrometry instruments in drug development and quality control, and growing concerns for food and safety are some of the other factors that augur well for the future of global molecular spectrometry market. However, the report points out high cost of instrument and the need for skilled operator are two of the most prominent factors that are expected to hinder the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global Molecular Spectrometry Market: Overview of the Leading Regions

Geographically, the report studies the market for molecular spectrometry in the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. Currently, North America is detected as the most lucrative regional market, driven by developed economies of the U.S. and Canada that have robust healthcare infrastructure as well as funding and sponsorships offered by several national level research institutes and government agencies. The report also projects the region of Asia Pacific to extend the demand quickly during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of global pharmaceuticals and research organizations in emerging countries such as India.

Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, JASCO International Co., Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, FOSS Company, and PerkinElmer, Inc. are some of the prominent companies currently operation in molecular spectrometry market.

