Monolithic Micro LED Display Market- Key Players are Plessey Semiconductors Limited, Jasper Display Corp., and Nanoco Technologies Limited

Display have become the interface of choice between people and their devices, from large screen televisions to smartphones. Monolithic micro LED is expected as next generation display technology due to its potential to be lighter, brighter, thinner, and low power consumption. Moreover, it also offers better sensing functionalities, superior and local brightness adjustment, and reduced power draws. It combines the best features of OLED and LCD.

Monolithic display based on micro LEDs fabricated using a GaN-on-Silicon approach. Here, micro LEDs is technology that can provide high luminance in a small format, it is consist of bulk LED substrate into array of micro LED. This arrays are with emitters as small as 1 micron and driven at low current density for greater efficiency and longevity. It enables higher and smaller resolution displays for a range of applications, including head-up displays, augmented reality ( A R ) or mixed reality, televisions, laptops & convertibles, and virtual reality ( V R ) . Further the Monolithic micro LED expected to use for various application such as smart watches & wearable’s, automatic HUD, smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

Monolithic Micro LED Display Market – Competitive Landscape

Plessey Semiconductors Limited

Plessey Semiconductors Limited is headquartered in Plymouth, UK. The company is a global manufactures GaN-on-silicon LEDs for blue chip customers. The company provides offers general lighting products, such as low power LEDs, mid power LEDs, high power LEDs, LED modules and light engines, low/mid power dies, and high power dies. The company’s products are used in various lighting applications such as architectural, commercial, industrial, outdoor, and residential applications.

Jasper Display Corp

Founded in 2010, Jasper Display Corp. is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company is a designer of SLM (Spatial Light Modulators) and has successfully developed several new, very high speed Full HD (FHD) micro displays. The company joined the Plessey’s strategy alliance for the latest Micro LED technology development.

Nanoco Technologies Limited

Founded in 2001, Nanoco Technologies Limited is headquartered in Manchester, UK. The company manufactures quantum dots, nano-sized particles and applications incorporating semiconductor nanoparticles. The company has manufacturing unit based in Runcorn, UK and business development offices in Japan, Korea and Taiwan.

Key players operating in the global monolithic micro LED display market include Monolithic Micro LED Display Market among others.

