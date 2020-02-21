New Research Report On Aquatic Herbicides Market, 2019-2025

The global Aquatic Herbicides market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Aquatic Herbicides volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aquatic Herbicides market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Th e following manufacturers are covered:

DOW CHEMICAL

BASF

MONSANTO

SYNGENTA

NUFARM

LONZA

LAND O’LAKES

UPL

PLATFORM SPECIALTY PRODUCTS

SEPRO CORPORATION

ALBAUGH

VALENT

SANCO INDUSTRIES

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glyphosate

2,4-D

Imazapyr

Diquat

Triclopyr

Segment by Application

Recreational Waters

Artificial Fish Farms

Other

