Now Available – Worldwide Agricultural Testing Market Report 2019-2025

The global Agricultural Testing market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Testing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Testing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

SGS (Switzerland)

Eurofins (Luxembourg)

Intertek (UK)

Bureau Veritas (France)

TUV Nord Group (Germany)

ALS Limited (Australia)

Merieux (US)

AsureQuality (New Zealand)

RJ Hill Laboratories (New Zealand)

Agrifood Technology (Australia)

Apal Agricultural Laboratory (Australia)

SCS Global (US)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Soil

Water

Seed

Compost

Segment by Application

Safety Testing

Quality Assurance

