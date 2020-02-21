Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
This report provides in depth study of “Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
The operational database management system (OPDBMS) market is defined by relational and nonrelational database management products suitable for the traditional transactions used to support business processes. These include a broad range of enterprise-level applications — both purchased business applications, such as ERP and CRM applications, and custom-made transactional systems. Our definition of this market also includes DBMS products that support interactions and event processing (data in motion) uses for the Internet of Things (IoT). OPDBMSs may support multiple different delivery models, such as stand-alone DBMS software, cloud (public and private) images or containerized versions, certified configurations and database appliances.
This report focuses on the global Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Oracle
MongoDB
Microsoft
DataStax
SAP
Amazon Web Services(AWS)
Redis Labs
InterSystems
IBM
Google
MarkLogic
ArangoDB
MariaDB
Couchbase
SQLite
EnterpriseOB
RavenDB
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
Relational Database Management
Nonrelational Database Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud-based
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Relational Database Management
1.5.3 Nonrelational Database Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market Size
2.2 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Oracle
12.1.1 Oracle Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.2 MongoDB
12.2.1 MongoDB Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.2.4 MongoDB Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 MongoDB Recent Development
12.3 Microsoft
12.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.4 DataStax
12.4.1 DataStax Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.4.4 DataStax Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 DataStax Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Amazon Web Services(AWS)
12.6.1 Amazon Web Services(AWS) Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.6.4 Amazon Web Services(AWS) Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Amazon Web Services(AWS) Recent Development
12.7 Redis Labs
12.7.1 Redis Labs Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.7.4 Redis Labs Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Redis Labs Recent Development
12.8 InterSystems
12.8.1 InterSystems Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.8.4 InterSystems Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 InterSystems Recent Development
12.9 IBM
12.9.1 IBM Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 IBM Recent Development
12.10 Google
12.10.1 Google Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Introduction
12.10.4 Google Revenue in Operational Database Management Systems (OPDBMS) Software Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Google Recent Development
12.11 MarkLogic
12.12 ArangoDB
12.13 MariaDB
12.14 Couchbase
12.15 SQLite
12.16 EnterpriseOB
12.17 RavenDB
