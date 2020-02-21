Operational Technology Security Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Operational Technology Security Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Operational Technology Security Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Operational Technology Security Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
We defines operational technology (OT) as: Hardware and software that detects or causes a change through the direct monitoring and/or control of physical devices, processes and events in asset-centric enterprises, particularly in production and operations. OT security is defined as: The practices and technologies used to protect people, assets and information involved in the monitoring and/or control of physical devices, processes and events. In this market, Gartner has expanded OT security to include OT security services as: Consulting and managed security services deployed with multiple delivery methods to help companies assess, design and manage security strategy and activities for the protection of OT systems.
This report focuses on the global Operational Technology Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Operational Technology Security development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
Bayshore
Belden
Cisco
Claroty
CyberX
Cyberbit
Darktrace
Deloitte
Dragos
GE (Wurldtech)
Honeywell-Nextnine
Icon Labs
Indegy
IOActive
Kaspersky Lab
Leidos
NCC Group
Request a free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652712-global-operational-technology-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Consulting
Managed Security Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Hardware
Software
Operational Technology Security Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity and Forecast 2019 to 2024
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3652712-global-operational-technology-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Operational Technology Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Consulting
1.4.3 Managed Security Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Operational Technology Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Hardware
1.5.3 Software
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Operational Technology Security Market Size
2.2 Operational Technology Security Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Operational Technology Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Operational Technology Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Accenture
12.1.1 Accenture Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.2 Bayshore
12.2.1 Bayshore Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.2.4 Bayshore Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bayshore Recent Development
12.3 Belden
12.3.1 Belden Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.3.4 Belden Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Belden Recent Development
12.4 Cisco
12.4.1 Cisco Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development
12.5 Claroty
12.5.1 Claroty Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.5.4 Claroty Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Claroty Recent Development
12.6 CyberX
12.6.1 CyberX Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.6.4 CyberX Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 CyberX Recent Development
12.7 Cyberbit
12.7.1 Cyberbit Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.7.4 Cyberbit Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Cyberbit Recent Development
12.8 Darktrace
12.8.1 Darktrace Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.8.4 Darktrace Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Darktrace Recent Development
12.9 Deloitte
12.9.1 Deloitte Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.9.4 Deloitte Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Deloitte Recent Development
12.10 Dragos
12.10.1 Dragos Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Operational Technology Security Introduction
12.10.4 Dragos Revenue in Operational Technology Security Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Dragos Recent Development
12.11 GE (Wurldtech)
12.12 Honeywell-Nextnine
12.13 Icon Labs
12.14 Indegy
12.15 IOActive
12.16 Kaspersky Lab
12.17 Leidos
12.18 NCC Group
Buy NOW @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3652712
Continued….
Contact Info:
Name: NORAH TRENT
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune – 411028
Phone: +1-646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3652712-global-operational-technology-security-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025