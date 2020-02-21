Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Market : Market Research On Global Industry 2019 And Analysis To 2025

This report presents the worldwide Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A personal flotation device is a piece of equipment designed to assist a wearer to keep afloat in water.

PFDs are available in different sizes to accommodate variations in body weight. Designs differ depending on wearing convenience and level of protection.

The Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

The Coleman

Absolute Outdoor

Aqua Lung

Kent Sporting Goods

LALIZAS

International Safety Product

Hydrodynamic Industrial

Johnson Outdoors Watercraft

Erez

Galvanisers

Supreme in Safety Services

United Moulders

Hutchwilco

Marine Rescue Technologies

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Breakdown Data by Type

by Product Type

Offshore Lifejacket

Near-Shore Buoyant Vest

Flotation Aid

Throw Able Device

Others

by Actuation

Manually Activated

Automatically Activated

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger and Aircraft Crew

Commercial Vessel

Government & Military

Water Sporting

Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Personal Floatation Devices (PFDs) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

