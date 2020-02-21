Power Distribution Unit Market is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% by 2026

The global power distribution unit market was valued at US$ 1,970.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Power Distribution Unit Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.” North America is expected to hold the dominant revenue share, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR of above 5%. The global power distribution unit market is mainly driven by rising number of data centers globally.

Rise in data volume leading to increasing demand for data centers and government support to drive the electric products market is driving the market

A power distribution unit is an essential part of data center operations globally. This device is used for handling electric power in the data center. It is used to provide standard electric outlets for data center equipment and is designed to supply electric power to computers and other networking equipment in data centers. PDUs have multiple outputs and are capable of measuring and controlling the amount of power being distributed.

For More Details, Request A PDF Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4384

Power distribution unit models with high amperage plugs offer multiple low amperage outlets from high amperage outlets. They are installed primarily to ensure reliable distribution of power to multiple devices from a UPS (uninterruptible power source), generator, or utility source. Some of the popular types of PDUs include basic PDU, switched PDU, metered PDU, and intelligent PDU.

Adoption of intelligent power distribution unit playing a crucial role in the expansion of the market

The power distribution unit market has been segmented in terms of type, power phase, application, distribution channel, industry, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into basic PDU, intelligent/ monitored PDU, metered PDU, and switched PDU. The market for intelligent/ monitored PDU is expected to rise at the fastest rate during the forecast period. However the basic power distribution unit segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Based on power phase, the power distribution unit market is segmented into single phase and triple phase. The power distribution unit market has been further segmented on the basis of application into data centers, commercial building (networking), and laboratories (IT/Computer Labs). The power distribution unit market is segmented by distribution channel into offline and online channel. The market is segmented by industry into data center, telecom & IT, BFSI, healthcare, government, education, retail, utilities, military & defense, and others. The growth in the PDU market is due to the increasing need for power saving and efficient power consumption in data centers. Also, demand for all types of PDUs for efficient power distribution and tracking is increasing across all application sectors. The telecom and IT industry is expected to grow at the fastest rate among the industry verticals during the forecast period.

North America dominance of the power distribution unit market projected to continue

In terms of geography, the power distribution unit market has been segmented into five regions namely, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these regions, North America is expected to hold a major share of above 40% of the market in terms of revenue, by 2026. In the coming years, the power distribution unit market is expected to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region due to the anticipated increase in IT and IT infrastructure spending in the region. The growing number of data centers in Asia Pacific is also a key factor driving the growth of the power distribution unit market in this region.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=4384

Major players operating in the global power distribution unit market include Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation PLC, ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CyberPower Systems, Inc., Tripp Lite, Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc., Enlogic Systems LLC., and Legrand SA. These players are focusing on acquisitions and new strategic collaborations in order to increase their market share in the global power distribution unit market.

Market Segmentation

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Type

Basic PDU

Intelligent/ Monitored PDU

Metered PDU

Switched PDU

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Power Phase

Single Phase

Triple Phase

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Application

Data Centers

Commercial Buildings (Networking)

Laboratories (IT/Computer Labs)

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online Channel

Power Distribution Unit Market Analysis, by Industry