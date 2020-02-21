Rising Adoption of Consumer Electronic Products in End-use Industry is expected to drive the Market

Pyro-Electric Infrared Sensors Market – Introduction

Pyro-electric sensors are generally used to detect weak infrared irradiation due to their high sensitivities at room temperature. On the other hand, pyro-electric infrared sensors use the pyro-electric effect of ceramic by absorbing the infrared rays emitted from the human body. These type of sensors are used in different types of security, lighting appliances, household and other applications.

Pyro-Electric Infrared Sensors Market – Competitive Landscape

KEMET Electronics Corporation

Founded in 1987, KEMET Electronics Corporation is headquartered in Simpsonville, South Carolina, US. The company manufactures tantalum, multilayer ceramic, film, electrolytic, paper, and solid aluminum capacitors. Additionally, the company is a global supplier of electronic components.

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1944, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Japan. The company is a manufacturer and supplier of advanced electronic materials, leading edge electronic components, and multi-functional, high-density modules. The company products are used in wide range of applications from home appliances to mobile phones, and automotive applications to energy management systems and healthcare devices.

Panasonic Corporation

Founded in 1918, Panasonic Corporation is headquartered in Kadoma-shi, Japan. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and services electrical and electronic products across the globe. The appliances segment of the company offers air conditioners, refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, microwave ovens, digital cameras, fixed-phones, home audio equipment, video equipment, rice cookers, compressors, and fuel cells among others. The company has around 271,869 employees worldwide.

Some of the key players operating in the global pyro-electric infrared sensors market with significant developments include KEMET Electronics Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Excelitas Technologies Corporation, Honeywell Corporation, Vigo system, Melexix, Laser Components Pyro Group and InfraTec Laser Components among others.

Pyro-Electric Infrared Sensors Market – Dynamics

Rising demand for consumer electronics is one of the major factor is projected to drive the global market for pyro-electric infrared sensors during the forecast period from 2019-2027. Moreover, the application of pyro-electric infrared sensors are expected to further rise in government sectors, industrial vision and nuclear power plants for different types of security reasons. Furthermore, the growth in government initiative and investment for security-related problems is anticipated to create new opportunities for the pyro-electric infrared sensors manufacturers. Across the globe, semiconductor industry is one the largest industry and continues to expand. Rising investment in semiconductor industry is anticipated to drive the market for pyro-electric infrared sensors during the forecast period from 2019-2027. Furthermore, across the globe, various leading pyro-electric infrared sensors manufacturers are continuously focusing to develop a new technology advanced pyro-electric infrared sensors in order to cater their customer demand globally. This new development product is anticipated to create better opportunity for the pyro-electric infrared sensors manufacturers in coming years.

Rising Adoption of Consumer Electronic Products in End-use Industry is expected to drive the Market

Consumer electronics is projected to hold the major share among other end-use industry segment and is expected to gain its market share and dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing penetration of smart consumer electronics in smart home and growing popularity for contactless switches is projected to drive the market demand during the forecast period. On the flip side, regulations on import and export of infrared related products and growing price based competition among global and regional players are also hampering the growth of the pyro-electric infrared sensors market during the forecast period.