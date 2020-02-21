Rising Concerns About Wastewater Treatment to Proliferate Demand in Peristaltic Pumps Market

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market: Overview

Global peristaltic pumps market is driven by the low maintenance cost, corrosion-resistant properties, and seal-less design. The rise in advanced technologies and increasing mergers and acquisitions are expected to increase the competition and contribute towards market growth. Regional and local vendors are also offering specific products for various end-users. Various technological advancement serves as a major opportunity for the players operating in the peristaltic pumps market.

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market: Scope of Study

The global peristaltic pumps market consist of a qualitative analysis of the overall peristaltic pumps market including the factors defining the market dynamics such as trends, restraints, drivers, and opportunities, along with Porters five force model and market attractiveness analysis.

Moreover, analysis of market opportunity for the product type, and end use sector, and developments in the industry has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events that took place in the past decade and the events that are expected to take place in the future which are anticipated to affect the market are also defined in the report. The report also provides SWOT analysis of the global peristaltic pumps market. The report covers the regulatory scenario in the global peristaltic pumps market.

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market: Market Segmentation

The global peristaltic pumps market is segmented on the basis of product type, discharge capacity, and end-use sector. Based on the product type, the global peristaltic market is segmented into fixed speed pumps and variable speed pumps. The segment fixed speed pumps is likely to remain dominant in the global peristaltic pumps market throughout the forecast period. On the basis of the end-use sector, the global peristaltic pumps market is segmented into the water and wastewater treatment, medical and biotechnology, industrial process, oil & gas, and others (laboratories, poultry farms, etc.).

On the basis of region, the global peristaltic pumps market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The forecast and market size for each region has been provided, along with the CAGR for the period 2017-2022.

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape

The report offers a competitive landscape, where the market share of key market players in the global peristaltic pumps market, in terms of percentage share has been discussed. The report provides in-depth analysis of the market for startups as well as existing players to help them find opportunities and expand geographically in the market, increasing their revenue share.

The report also evaluates leading market players in the global peristaltic pumps market on various key parameters such as financial overview, company overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and new developments. Some of the key market players in the global peristaltic pumps market includes Watson Marlow Limited, Graco, Inc., Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Limited, Seko Spa, Wanner Engineering, Inc., Verder Holding B.V, PCM Group UK Ltd, Flowrox, Inc., Albin Pump AB, and ProMinent GmbH.

