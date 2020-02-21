Rubus Fructicosus (Blackberry) Seed Market 2019: Global Trends, Opportunities, Emerging Technologies and Growth Analysis by Forecast to 2028

The global Rubus Fructicosus (Blackberry) Seed Market has been exclusively and elaborately examined in this report while taking into account some of the most pivotal factors holding the capability to influence growth. For the said forecast tenure, the report has shed light on critical market dynamics, which include trends, opportunities, restraints, and growth drivers. The analysts have provided ample of information on the growth of the market across various regions and using estimations in terms of revenue. Market segmentation is another crucial part of the study where the report unveils significant growth opportunities in various segments of the global Rubus Fructicosus (Blackberry) Seed Market.

Nutritional content of blackberry includes Vitamin C, ellagitannins, dietary fiber, protein, omega-3 acid, omega-6 fats, ellagic acid, and carotenoids. Blackberry seed is a natural source of lutein, tocotrienols, unsaturated fatty acids, and Tocopherols. The global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate, attributed to increasing application in the pharmaceutical and personal care industry. The Europe blackberry seed market is expected to register a relatively high revenue share over the forecast period followed by North America blackberry seed market, attributed to increasing health consciousness among the consumers.

Global Rubus Fructicosus (Blackberry) Seed Market: Dynamics

Microeconomic factors factor driving the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market include growing industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and beauty & personal care which have high demand across the globe particularly in regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. Numerous benefits of blackberry on skin and hair including fights against free radicals, hydrates & rejuvenates skin, skin cleanser for oily skin, treatment for healthy hairs, etc. is expected to fuel its growth in beauty & personal care industry. Medicinal properties of blackberry over disorders including dysentery, excessive menstrual bleeding, diabetes, cancer, hemorrhoids, treatment of wounds, and gum care. Blackberry seeds also help in RBC production and to maintain healthy bones. This, in turn, leads to strengthening the demand for blackberry in the pharmaceutical industry. Companies manufacturing blackberry seed products can leverage potential opportunities in regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, attributed to rapidly growing demand for berries in food & beverages and nutraceutical market over the forecast period. Companies have a significant opportunity in the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market through collaboration with end-users i.e. food & beverages and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Global Rubus Fructicosus (Blackberry) Seed Market: Segmentation

The global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market is segmented on the basis of end-use and region. Among the end-use segments, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to account for significant revenue share. Whereas, nutraceuticals segment is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period in global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market. Nutraceuticals segment is followed by personal care industry segment attributed to high demand for natural and organic food products.

Based on the end-use, the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market is segmented into:

Food & Beverages

Beauty and Personal Care Facial Serums Lip Balm Eye Creams Others

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceuticals

Global Rubus Fructicosus (Blackberry) Seed Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market is fragmented into seven regions namely, North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa and Japan. Among the regions, Europe dominates the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market in terms of revenue contribution owing to the relatively high demand for blackberry seed from the food & beverages and personal care industries. Europe is followed by North America as Oregon is the leading commercial blackberry producer across the globe. Europe and North America is expected to dominate the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market, attributed to several cultivars have been selected for amateur and commercial cultivation of blackberry in the regions and nearly the entire crop being produced in Mexico, a leading global producer of blackberries for export into the off-season fresh markets in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific excluding Japan blackberry seed market is expected to account for significant growth rate, attributed to the high growth of pharmaceuticals industry over the forecast period. Eastern Europe and Japan account for a relatively low-value share in the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market. Middle East & Africa is expected to represent a moderate opportunity in the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market, owing to the moderate economic, agricultural, and industrial growth in the region. Overall, the outlook for the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market is positive over the forecast period.

Global Rubus Fructicosus (Blackberry) Seed Market: Key Players

Some of the players identified in the global rubus fructicosus (blackberry) seed market include Gracefruit Limited, Abonna Fruits and Plants Co. Pvt Ltd., Lotioncrafter LLC, Harris Seeds, and E.W King & Co. Ltd.

