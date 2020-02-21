Silage Additives Market Competitive Dynamics and Global Industry Outlook 2026

Silage is a fermented product which is used as cattle feed. Silage helps in preserving original nutrients in the forage crop for feeding the livestock. Silage additives are added to the forage to increase the nutritional value and improve hygiene of silage. Silage ensures improved quality of meat and various other products derived from livestock. Silage is produced by harvesting a forage crop at a high moisture content and subsequently, fermenting the crop in a pit, tower, bunker, trench, or plastic silos. Increasing consumption of meat has driven the market for silage additives. Silage has created immense opportunities for launch of innovative products in animal nutrition.

Silage additives are important for animal nutrition, as they are means to improve silage quality and control the preservation process. Increased focus on enhancing feed utilization and improvising animal health are fueling the silage additives market. Rising consumption of biofuels is also driving the silage additives market, especially in developed countries. Increasing demand for meat consumption due to constant rise in population and changes in lifestyle and cultural trends is boosting the market for silage additives. Industrialization of the livestock & animal proteins sector, followed by increasing requirement for animal proteins, is a key factor propelling the silage additives market. However, efficient production of precision-chopped silage additives requires higher investments in processing equipment.

In terms of type, the silage additives market can be classified into bacterial inoculants, non-protein nitrogen, minerals, organic acids, sugars, enzymes, nutrients, and other additives. Among these types, inoculants are widely used as additives due to their ability to improve the fermentation phase and increase the nutritional value of the forage. Bacterial inoculants inoculate the forage with desirable types of lactic acid-producing bacteria, thereby catalyzing the fermentation process that yields lactic acid as the primary end-product. Non-protein nitrogen (NPN) silage additives contain urea and anhydrous ammonia, which can be added to silages to increase their crude protein content. Enzyme additives usually degrade plant cell walls produces substrate for the production of lactic acid-producing bacteria. Based on type of silage crop, the silage additives market can be categorized into cereals, pulses, and other crops.

The global silage additives market witnessed robust growth in 2017 and the trend is estimated to continue during the forecast period. North America is a major market for silage additives. Rise in the demand for animal proteins in North America is anticipated to offer attractive growth opportunities to the silage additives market in the region. Increasing focus of governments on reducing the feed cost and boosting animal productivity is driving the silage additives market in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Silage inhibitors, a type of silage additive, are frequently used in extremely wet silages produced in northern Europe, where drying conditions are often poor. Germany, the U.K., and France are some of the major importers of silage additives. Rise in population, urbanization, and changes in lifestyle are anticipated to boost the silage additives market in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The silage additives market in Latin America and Africa is expected to expand significantly, owing to availability of farm lands and animal feeding in these regions.

Key players operating in the global silage additives market include ADDCON, Volak (the U.K.), Trouw Nutrition, and Lallemand.