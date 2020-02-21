Silo Bags Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026

Global Silo Bags Market: Overview

The global silo bags market is witnessing growth due to the rising awareness on wastage of grains at the time of cultivation. The pressure on the production of agricultural crops is increasing owing to the rising population. Hence, the demand for silo bags is also growing as they can protect grain for a long time and help in meeting the ever-increasing demand for grains. Manufacturers are also adding new features to silo bags such as attaching monitoring equipment that can ensure the quality of the product can also help in adjusting the temperature according to the requirement, especially in case of the grains. Ability to provide protection from UV rays is also driving the demand for silo bags.

Increasing demand for convenient packaging is driving manufacturers to focus on developing silo bags with optimum space, storage efficiency, flexibility and high performance. Manufacturers are also developing wireless sensors to monitor temperature and humidity in silo bags in order to avoid any spoilage of grains and store grains for a long time.

Global Silo Bags Market: Research Methodology

The report is based on primary and secondary research. Based on the research the report also provides trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints. Primary research includes information collected on the basis of discussions and interviews with industry experts and leaders. While, the secondary research offers information that is collected through detailed study of the market on company websites, press releases, annual reports, analyst and investor presentation, and data collected from different national and international databases. The report offers detail on estimated market size on the basis of US$ Mn and CAGR in percentage form for material type, length type, application, and region. The report also takes into account both macro and micro environmental factors.

The report comprises of SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, and analysis of market attractiveness. The report also provides information on the regulations on protection of grains and packaging in various regions. It also covers the details on the major opportunities for the key players operating in the silo bags market.

Global Silo Bags Market: Market Segmentation

The global silo bags market is segmented into material type, length type, application, and region. Based on the material type, the market is segmented into Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP). Based on the length type, the market is segmented into 60 meters, 75 meters and 90 meters. In the terms of application, the market is segmented into grain storage, forages storage, fertilizers storage, dried fruits storage and others.

Region-wise the global silo bags market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). The report offers forecast and market size for each region and the CAGR percent for the forecast period 2017-2026 for each segment including material type, length type, and application.

Global Silo Bags Market: Competitive Landscape

The report provides detail on various key market players based on various parameters such as financial overview, company overview, business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. The report includes profiles on the key companies operating in the global silo bags market such as IPESA, GEM Silage Products, RKW Group, BagMan LLC, Canadian Tarpaulin Manufacturers LTD, Grain Bags Canada, Temudjin Flex-Pack BV, Brain Chamber Polysacks PVT.Ltd, Sigma AG (Sigma Stretch Film), GrainPro Philippines, Inc., and Hangzhou Xinguang Plastic Co., Ltd

