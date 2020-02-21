Sodium Hyaluronic Acid Market by Business Overview, Challenges and Opportunities in 2028

The report “Sodium Hyaluronic Acid Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The market for Sodium Hyaluronic Acid Market has been increasing on numerous factors and technological advancements. The report consist of market dynamics comprising restraints, drivers, trends, and opportunities that is expected to influence the market for Sodium Hyaluronic Acid Market. The report provides a detailed analysis of market growth during the mentioned period in terms of volume shipments (million units) and value of estimates (US$ MN) across different region.

Sodium Hyaluronate is a polysaccharide of linear and repeating structural units. It is the sodium salt of the hyaluronic acid which is a glycosaminoglycan found in various connective tissues of humans. It is a hyaluronic acid derivative and works by growing the efficiency of the fluid inside the knee joint and performs as a lubricant and shock absorber.

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factor driving the sodium hyaluronate market is the medicinal uses of the compound. For instance, sodium hyaluronate is used in intra-articular injection to treat knee pain in patients suffering from osteoarthritis and have not received any relief from other treatments. Sodium Hyaluronate is used as visco-supplement, administered through series of injection into the knee, and this helps to lubricate, cushion, and reduce pain in the joints. This is majorly the last option used by the consumers before the surgery.

Another major use of sodium hyaluronate is as the intraocular viscoelastic injection. The compound is used as an assistance in ophthalmic surgery performing as aqueous and vitreous humor. These are used in cataract extraction, intraocular lens joining, corneal transplant, retina attachment surgery, treatment of dry eyes, and others.

Its usage in skin injections in plastic surgery is another major factor surging the demand for sodium hyaluronate injected majorly for reducing wrinkles on the face. As of 2017, FDA has approved 13 hyaluronate preparations called dermal fillers. These are also being used a filler of lips or any parts of the body. The filling effect is temporary and lasts for almost six months or longer in many consumers.

However, the ingredient has major side effects such as an extreme cough, blue color or redness on the skin, stuffy nose and fever, swelling of eyelids, face or even lips, and difficulty in swallowing, amongst others.

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market: Segmentation

The global sodium hyaluronate market is segmented by application into:

Cosmetics and personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market: Segmentation Overview

The global sodium hyaluronate market is segmented into an application, and geography. Further by application bakery, confectionery, beverages, and others. Owing to the advantageous properties of sodium hyaluronate, such as the viscoelasticity and water retention, the ingredient is widely used as raw material in cosmetics and quasi-drugs. The cosmetics products include skin lotion, skin cream, bath salts, and mouthwash, amongst others. The ingredient has the water holding capacity of 2 to 6 liters in 1g. The solution of sodium hyaluronate is colorless, clear, and odorless.

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on a geographic region’s global sodium hyaluronate market is segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and Middle East Africa. North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the Sodium Hyaluronate market.

Global Sodium Hyaluronate Market: Prominent vendors

Some of the players identified across the value chain of the global sodium hyaluronate market include Hyalose, LLC, Shiseido Co., Ltd., FMC Corporation., Contipro a.s., Fidia Farmaceutici s.p.a, Easter Group, TS-Biotech Co., Ltd, Anika Therapeutics, S&V Technologies GmbH, VSY Biotechnology BV, and Bloomage Bio-Technology Corporation, amongst others. Few of the strategies adopted by the key players in the market are partnership and collaboration with other operators, expansion into the untapped market, and joint ventures with the organizations in emerging countries to gain the strong foothold in the market. To ensure product differentiation and to acquire a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products.

