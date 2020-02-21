Synthetic Zeolite Market: Manufacturers Focus on Construction, Adsorbents after Conquering Detergents Industry 2020

With over 65% share in total volume consumption, detergents was the largest outlet for synthetic zeolites in 2013. The synthetic zeolite market is driven by the demand from the detergents market, primarily owing to government regulations against the usage of phosphorus as detergent builders. Synthetic zeolites with attractive physic-chemical properties cashed in on the regulations against the widely used phosphorus compounds in detergents. Phosphorous, which is one of the key plant growth promoters, found its way into the lakes and rivers through drained laundry water. This resulted in the growth of aquatic algae and other aquatic plants, especially phytoplanktons.

Excessive amount of phosphorous in water causes epidemic growth of aquatic plants, which is ecologically unsustainable and ultimately results in water pollution and contamination. Since drinking water is mostly sourced from these natural water bodies, phosphate pollution acts as a serious threat to water quality. Excessive growth of aquatic plants also reduces oxygen levels in water bodies, thereby impairing aquatic life. Rising demand for petroleum products has also acted in favor of synthetic zeolites, as substantial demand is generated from fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) process in petrochemical refineries. Petrochemical refineries also account for a considerable demand for zeolitic molecular sieves for adsorption.