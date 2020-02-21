Tire Material Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2026

A tire is a tough and flexible rubber covering attached to the rim of a wheel. Tires are commonly used in trucks, aircrafts, tractors, buses, industrial vehicles, motorcycles, and bicycles. The design and material composition of tires is significant in order to ensure superior performance. Tires are composed of several different compounds in order to withstand harsh conditions. The rubber compound is designed for nine different applications within a tire of a typical passenger car: tread (32.6 w/w% of rubber), base (1.7%), sidewall (21.9%), bed apex (5.0%), bed insulation (1.2%), fabric insulation (11.8%), steel cord insulation (9.5%), inner liner (12.4%), and under-cushion (3.9%). The above figure is a cross section of a typical passenger car tire, showing various components.

Global Tire Material Market: Segmentation

Based on vehicle type, the tire material market can be segmented into passenger tires, motorcycle tires, commercial tires, off-the-road (OTR) tires, specialty tires, and others. Passenger car tires is anticipated to the rapidly expanding segment of the global tire material market, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. Different schemes and subsidies given by governments to set up units manufacturing passenger cars and lower interest rates of banks are expected to boost sales of passenger cars worldwide in the next few years. This, in turn, would create high demand for tires and tire materials.

Based on tire material type, the market can be divided into elastomers, chemicals, reinforcement fillers, plasticizers, textile reinforcements, metal reinforcements, and others. The elastomers segment can be sub-divided into natural rubber and synthetic rubber. Passenger car tires contain more than 45% of elastomers and 22% of carbon black in their composition. Implementation of stringent regulations regarding vehicle emissions has led to shift in preference by customers toward electric vehicles over the last few years. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for tire materials. Rising population, increasing transportation needs, and growing production of automotive vehicles are also estimated to boost the tire material market during the forecast period.

Global Tire Material Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global tire material market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe held the leading share of the global tire material market in 2017. Europe and North America cumulatively accounted for more than 60% share of the global market in 2017. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period, in terms of both value and volume. This is owing to high availability of raw materials in the region. China and India are considered major countries contributing to the global tire material market. Availability of skilled labor and manufacturing facilities at a low cost is a key factor grabbing the attention of major global manufacturers toward Asia Pacific. The market in Europe is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the next few years. Increase in the demand for tire material in Europe can be attributed to rapidly expanding end-use industries such as automotive and aerospace in the region.

North America is an emerging market for tire material owing to presence of several manufacturers in the region. The U.S. is a major market for tire material in North America. Demand for tire material in the U.S. and Canada is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in the demand for passenger car tires, lightweight vehicle tires and off-road tire applications in these countries. The rising demand for green tires or eco-friendly tires led by rising concerns regarding environment protection is driving the global tire material market.

Rapid shift in preference toward lightweight tires wherein more sustainable materials and reproducing ingredients from end-of-life tires (used tires) are used is hampering the demand for tire materials. Changes in tire composition is another factor affecting the demand negatively. The tire material market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a rapid pace, while that in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Global Tire Material Market: Key Players

Prominent companies operating in the global tire material market include Cabot Corporation, LANXESS, JSR Corporation, Thai Carbon Black, and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Other key players operating in the global tire material market are Orion Engineered Carbons, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Umicore SA, DMACK Tyres, and Chevron Corporation.