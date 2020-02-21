Wild Mint Oil Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2026

The report “Wild Mint Oil Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2026”, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Growing health consciousness and consumption of herbal supplements has fuelled the demand for aromatic essential oils. Wild mint oil is one such aromatic essential oil which is extracted from the resin of wild mints known as Mentha canadensis. Wild mint oil plays a dynamic role in cosmetics and herbal medicine due to the presence of active ingredient active ingredients such as ?- and ?-caryophyllene. In cosmetics, wild mint oil is used for skin care by moisturizing dry skin, mature skin conditions and as a fixative, modifier, and blender in a cleanser, soaps, and other personal care goods. In addition, wild mint oil is used in perfumeries as it has an exotic scent which tempts the consumers. Wild mint oil consists of therapeutic properties such as antispasmodic, antiseptic, cephalic, carminative, and others. Wild mint oil helps in promoting digestion, oral health and occasional stomach upset. Wild mint oil stimulates and improves respiratory circulation, immunity, and provides antioxidant protection. Wild mint oil is also used in vaporizer fluids and as an expectorant to loosen coughs and chills. Bound to these factors, the global wild mint oil is anticipated to proliferate in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

Exponential Demand for Aromatic Wild Mint Oil

There is a huge demand for wild mint and processed wild mint oil in the recent years due to changing consumer preference over chemical-free ingredients. Due to the presence of a high concentration of vitamins and anti-oxidants, wild mint oil is used as a cleanser, skin toner, moisturizer and body wash. As wild mint oil has aromatic properties, it is also used in aromatherapy which has a high demand for massage, spa, and other hospitality sectors. Along with regular cosmetic properties, the wild mint oil provides cooling sensation which enables the application over sunscreens. The wild mint oil works on the skin by increasing the blood flow in the skin cells, thereby regenerating the new cells naturally. Among the various forms of wild mint, the wild mint essential oil is used widely all over the world. Wild mint oil finds its application in organic cosmetics, which is expected to bring wider opportunities for the investors. The wild mint oil is used as organic perfumery, to go on with chemical-free cosmetics. The wild mint oil is also used in personal care products such as toothpaste, bathing soaps, air fresheners, etc. due to its exotic aroma which has driven its demand in the recent years. Due to the wide application, there is a considerable development in the infrastructure of the supply chain over the years. The multi-utility wild mint oil is anticipated to grow positively during the forecast period

Global Wild mint oil: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global wild mint oil market has been segmented as-

Pharmaceuticals

Aromatherapy

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household

Others

On the basis of nature, the global wild mint oil market has been segmented as-

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of distribution, the global wild mint oil market has been segmented as-

Direct

Indirect Supermarket/Hypermarket Pharmaceuticals Specialty stores E-commerce



Global Wild Mint Oil: Key Players

Some of the major key players of wild mint oil include UAB Saflora, Aromaaz International, Aksu Vital Natural Products and Cosmetics, Hey Gorgeous Skincare, Ultra International B.V., Citromax S.A.C.I., North American Herb and Spice, Lemongrass House, Jiangxi Global Natural Spice Co., Ltd., Clovertree, etc. More product developers and industrialists have been showing a keen interest in Wild mint oil due to inflating demand.

Opportunities for Market Participants:

As a natural cosmetic ingredient and product, wild mint oil has lucrative demand among the consumers and manufacturers all over the world. In addition, wild mint oil has numerous health benefits which are driving its demand of global essential oils, it would be anticipated that there would be higher returns for the investors of wild mint oil during the forecast period.

Global Wild Mint Oil: A Regional Outlook

Wild mint oil is widely used across the world due to its ample benefits. Globally, among all regions, Europe has the higher consumption of wild mint oil due to growing consumer preference for organic cosmetics. In the region of North America, the wild mint oil is highly used in the personal care products due to growing concern about healthy lifestyle among the consumers. In the Asia Pacific, the increasing demand for fragrances and perfumeries have contributed to the growth of wild mint oil market. In Latin America and MEA, the wild mint oil is used for pharmaceuticals and household applications. Bound to these factors, the growth of the global wild mint oil market is expected to remain positive during the forecast period.

Brief Approach to Research on Wild Mint Oil Market

A modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

