Wireless Audio Devices Market 2019-2025: Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR during Forecast Period

Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry was valued at USD 17.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to reach USD 41.21 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, the U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.

Major market players in Wireless Audio Devices Industry are Sony Corp., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., DEI Holdings Inc., LG Electronics, Vizio Inc., Harman International (JBL) and brief overview of 11 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.

SWOT Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Industry:

Strength:

Rising adoption of smartphones

Improving wireless technologies

Weakness:

May cause negative health issue

Opportunities:

Rising demand in live music streaming

Threats:

Threats from substitute

The Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology and region. The major shares of the Industry come from Wireless Speaker System, by product in Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry. On the other hand, Bluetooth speakers, by application for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.

Wireless Audio Devices Industry Segmentation:

By Application

• Commercial

• Consumer

• Automotive

• Others

By Technology

• Wi-Fi

• Bluetooth

• Airplay

• Radio Frequency

By Product Type

• Sound Bars

• Wireless Headsets & Microphones

• Wireless Speaker Systems

• Others

Table of Content:

Global “Global Wireless Audio Devices Market” Research Report 2019-2024

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Wireless Audio Devices Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market Industry Key Vendors

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Wireless Audio Devices Market Industry 2019-2024

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Wireless Audio Devices Market with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market Research Report