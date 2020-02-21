Wireless Audio Devices Market 2019-2025: Estimated to Grow with a Healthy CAGR during Forecast Period
Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry was valued at USD 17.6 Billion in the year 2017. Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry is further estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2019 to reach USD 41.21 Billion by the year 2025. North America region holds the highest Industry share in 2017 and the Asia-Pacific Industry is considered as the fastest growing Industry in the forecasted period. At the country level, the U.S is projected to grow strongly in the coming years.
Major market players in Wireless Audio Devices Industry are Sony Corp., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Apple Inc., Bose Corp., Koninklijke Philips N.V., DEI Holdings Inc., LG Electronics, Vizio Inc., Harman International (JBL) and brief overview of 11 companies is also provided in the report. Rising research and development expenses to cater to changing demand of end users. Similarly, growth strategies such as acquisition, merger and expansion of the distribution network were few techniques adopted by most of Tier 1 and Tier 2 manufacturers in recent years.
SWOT Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Industry:
Strength:
Rising adoption of smartphones
Improving wireless technologies
Weakness:
May cause negative health issue
Opportunities:
Rising demand in live music streaming
Threats:
Threats from substitute
The Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology and region. The major shares of the Industry come from Wireless Speaker System, by product in Global Wireless Audio Devices Industry. On the other hand, Bluetooth speakers, by application for this Industry is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the year 2019-2025.
Wireless Audio Devices Industry Segmentation:
By Application
• Commercial
• Consumer
• Automotive
• Others
By Technology
• Wi-Fi
• Bluetooth
• Airplay
• Radio Frequency
By Product Type
• Sound Bars
• Wireless Headsets & Microphones
• Wireless Speaker Systems
• Others
Table of Content:
Global “Global Wireless Audio Devices Market” Research Report 2019-2024
Chapter 1: Industry Overview
Chapter 2: Wireless Audio Devices Market International Market Analysis
Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market
Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications
Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications
Chapter 6: Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market Revenue Market Status.
Chapter 7: Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market Industry Key Vendors
Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis
Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market
Chapter 10: Development Trend of Wireless Audio Devices Market Industry 2019-2024
Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Wireless Audio Devices Market with Contact Information
Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Wireless Audio Devices Market
Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market Research Report