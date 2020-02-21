Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of US$ 3,044.8 Mn by 2025 End

Global Wound Debridement (Wound Cleaning) Market: Snapshot

Removal & cleaning of the necrotic tissue by debridement is very helpful for a various reasons. Debridement removes the devitalized or dead/contaminated tissue, any foreign material from a wound which is useful to diminish the attack of toxins, microbes and other substances which inhibit healing. Increase in the geriatric population, growing demand for wound debridement products in homecare settings and increased awareness among patients is expected to boost the revenue growth of the global wound debridement products market in near future. However, higher demand for low-frequency dressing change in acute care settings, lack of standard usage guidelines and trained manpower and lower awareness among general population in various regions, are factors expected to restrain growth of the market.

In terms of value, the global wound debridement market is estimated to expand from a value of US$ 1,750.0 Mn in 2016, to US$ 3,044.8 Mn by 2025 end at a CAGR of 6.4%.

Market to Witness Fastest Growth in Mechanical Wound Debridement Products & Services Segment

Based on method type, the market has been segmented into autolytic/ traditional methods, enzymatic method, mechanical method, surgical method, maggot/biotherapy method & others. Mechanical wound debridement products & devices segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the entire method segment over the forecast period, owing to high incidence of minor injuries, efficient in debridement of acute & chronic injuries and the low cost treatment. After mechanical method, surgical method and traditional methods are anticipated to dominate the market in coming years.

Request a PDF Sample – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=36536

Based on type of wound, the market has been segmented into Chronic Wounds, Acute wounds, Burns. Acute wounds are sub segmented into Incision wounds, Abrasion wounds, others. Chronic wounds are sub segmented in to Diabetic Ulcers, Venous Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers and Others. Burns are sub segmented into Radiation Burns, Thermal Burns and Others. The chronic wounds segment accounted for maximum revenue share of 47.1% in 2016, and is anticipated to hold its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Favorable Reimbursement Scenario to Help Market Expand in North America

The global wound debridement (Wound Cleaning) market has been divided into five major regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, North America is projected to dominate the global market. Some of the reasons of domination of North America market are favourable reimbursement scenario for wound dressing products and wound care devices in the wound care (debridement) market in the U.S. which encourages new product development and adoption. Additionally, in the U.S., the National Institutes of Health (NIH) estimates that 3% of the population over the age of 65 will have a wound at some time. An even greater rate of incidence in expected owing to traumatic injuries and ulcers endemic in resource-poor countries to other regions.

Request Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=35036

Currently, Traditional Wound Debridement Products and Mechanical Debridement Pads are the major revenue contributor in most of the regions. Joint-efforts by supply chain executives to increase efficiency and development and incorporation of wound-care curriculum in North America is expected to fuel revenue growth of global wound debridement market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the rapidly growing market during the forecast period due to vigorous economic growth in countries such as India, China, Philippines, Australia, Singapore and others. Additionally, significant growth in geriatric population, acceptance of new techniques, rise in people suffering from diabetes, government initiatives to support overall healthcare investments are the reasons anticipated to encourage the growth of the global wound debridement market.

Some of the key players identified in the global wound debridement (Wound Cleaning) market include Zimmer Biomet, Smith & Nephew plc, BSN Medical, Lohmann & Rauscher International DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Arobella Medical, LLC, Misonix, Söring GmbH, and Derma Sciences Inc.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/