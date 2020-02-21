ZigBee Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “ZigBee Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The ZigBee Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

ZigBee is one of the popular wireless networking standards used for monitoring and controlling devices that is based on IEEE 802.15.4 standard. ZigBee is preferred for applications related to low data rate, long battery life, and secure networking. ZigBee carries small volumes of data over a mid-range distance.

ZigBee smart energy segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to remain largest over the forecasted period (2018-2025).

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, where the U.S. and Canada were the major growth engines. The factors driving growth of the market in this particular region are rising digitalization, rapid technological advancements, increasing penetration of internet users, rising popularity of smart homes and smart devices among the users, and others.

This report focuses on the global ZigBee status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the ZigBee development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

Qualcomm

Atmel

Digi International

NXP Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Microchip Technology

Cypress Semiconductor

EnOcean

NEXCOM International

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ZigBee RF4CE

Zigbee PRO

Zigbee IP

Zigbee Remote Control 2.0

Zigbee 3.0

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Automation

Industrial Automation

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Retail Services

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

