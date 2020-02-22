A Si X Ray Flat Panel Detectors Market Opportunity will Rise to US$ 1,443.9 Mn by 2026

a-Si X-ray Flat Panel Detectors Market – Snapshot

The global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market is expanding due to the increase in number of dental and orthopedic visits across the globe. The global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market was valued at US$ 924.7 Mn in 2017. It is projected to reach a value of US$ 1,443.9 by 2026 and expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2 % from 2018 to 2026. The global market is expanding at a relatively higher growth rate owing to increasing digitization of dental and orthopedic practices.

a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors are medical devices based on the digital radiography technique. These detectors deploy indirect detector technique, wherein a Gadox scintillator made of cesium iodide (CsI) is utilized to capture and convert X-rays into electric current. The amorphous silicon photodiode detects these X-rays. These detectors have clinically proven superior efficiency over the conventional computed radiography technique, including film-based and cassette-based detectors.

High prevalence and incidence rates of cancers, dental carries, and periodontal diseases drive the global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market. Large pool of patients undergoing radiography tests is expected to drive the demand for low-cost retrofit a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors in the near future.

The global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market has been broadly segmented based on system type, modality, application, and region. In terms of system type, the global market has been classified into retrofit digital x-ray system and new digital x-ray system. The new digital x-ray system segment accounted for a key share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. The retrofit digital x-ray system segment is estimated to expand at an exponential growth rate during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to gain significant market share by the end of 2026.

In terms of modality, the a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market has been segregated into fixed/standalone and portable. The portable segment is expected to expand at a significant high CAGR from 2018 to 2026. Availability of new and innovative products in the market and increasing preference for portable detectors by small hospitals are key factors responsible for the high growth rate that the segment is likely to register from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of application, the global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market has been split into cardiovascular, oncology, orthopedic, dentistry, and others. The dentistry segment accounted for a leading share of the market in 2017. Rise in number of dental CBCT scans performed every year, reduced image-processing time, and enhanced visual image quality are major factors boosting the adoption of a-Si detectors in dentistry applications.

In terms of region, the global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market and is projected to gain market share by the end of 2026. The market in North America is primarily driven by the rapid increase in geriatric population, high adoption of digital platforms in dental healthcare management, and increase in group dental practices in the U.S. Moreover, increase in group dental practices in the U.S. is projected to fuel the a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market in the country during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific, Japan dominated the a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market, while the market in China is estimated to expand at an exponential CAGR during the forecast period.

Companies such as Varex Imaging Corp, Konica Minolta, Inc., Carestream Health, Agfa-Gevaert Group, and FuljiFilm Holdings and Vieworks Co., Ltd. accounted for a major share of the global a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market in 2017. Varex Imaging Corporation offers more than 30 products in the a-Si X-ray flat panel detectors market. It has strong presence in the market in North America, due to its strong distribution channels in the region. Carestream Health has increased its strength in the retrofit digital X-ray system segment by offering advanced technologies. It has launched the new Carestream DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray system for digital radiography (DR). Companies are adopting the strategy of acquisition and collaboration with parallel companies in order to improve and strengthen their geographic presence in the global market.

