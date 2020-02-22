ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market – Top Key Vendors, Segmentation, and SWOT Analysis by 2025

The report analyzes and presents an overview of “ADME-Tox Screening Systems Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” worldwide.

ADME-Tox is pharmacology term which stands for absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion with toxicity testing. These four criteria are important for the kinetics of drugs exposure to the tissue level, therefore testing ADME-Tox is crucial for drug development. ADME-Tox screening is system is an integrated workstation for describing of the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion properties of drug molecules. ADME-Tox screening system includes biochemical assay tester which measures the physicochemical properties of a drug molecule. This system also supports the permeability assays testing which measures the drug affinity toward metabolic enzyme. ADME-Tox screening system is enabled with highly integrated software which has an inbuilt protocol for the sample testing. The protocol feed in the software can be edited as per the customized need of sample testing. ADME-Tox screening system is connected to the multi-mode reader which allows runs the wide range of protocol on primary and secondary screen. This system provide accurate toxicity test for the drug development and biopharmaceutical production.

The increasing focus of drug manufacturer to reduce the development cost of drug with least toxicological issue is the major factor driving the growth of ADME-Tox screening system market. Beside the ADME-Toxicological testing increases the potential of drug which increases the efficiency of the drug to target the desired tissue. Moreover, increasing demand for specialized drug due to rising prevalence of various chronic diseases will also upsurge the growth of AME-Tox screening system market. High installation and maintenance cost of this system will hamper the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of skilled professional to operate this system will also responsible for the sluggish growth of this market.

The global ADME-Tox Screening Systems market is classified on the basis of application, end-user and region.

Based on product type, ADME-Tox Screening Systems market is segmented into following

Instruments

Assay system

Software

Based on application, ADME-Tox Screening Systems market is segmented into following

Discovery and Development

Biopharmaceutical Production

Drug Screening

Tissue Engineering

Other

Based on end user, ADME-Tox Screening Systems market is segmented into following

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization (CRO’s)

Academic and Research Institute

Others

The ADME-Tox screening system market is expected to show exponential growth owing to increased drug development and biopharmaceutical production. This market is supposed to grow with higher rate due to the development of innovative techniques and an escalating consumer preference. ADME-Tox screening market has given the huge growth opportunity to the leading biopharmaceutical companies. By application, drug development segment is expected to gain the maximum market share for ADME-Tox screening system market. Biopharmaceutical companies will dominate the ADME-Tox screening system market by end user over the forecast period.

Based on geography, ADME-Tox screening system market is classified is five key region, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the ADME-Tox screening system market due to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies in this region. Europe and Asia-Pacific will follow the North America for the ADME-Tox screening system market. In Asia-Pacific India and China are expected to be fastest growing market over the forecast period owing increased focus of leading biopharmaceutical manufacturer to expand their subsidiaries in these countries.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of ADME-Tox Screening Systems market are Hudson Robotics Inc., ACEA Biosciences Inc., Agilent Tsechnologies Inc., ADMEcell Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., BioreclamationIVT, LLC, Beckman Counter Inc., Cerep SA, and other.

