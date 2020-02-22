Agricultural Biologicals Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2026

The global agricultural biologicals market was worth USD XX billion in 2018 and is forecast to reach USD XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2019-2026).

Agriculture is among the vital functions carried out to sustain humanity over the centuries. The prime role played by agriculture in providing sustenance has enabled the human population to grow significantly over the years, but if agriculture is to maintain its ability to feed the world, it has to become more like a full-fledged manufacturing operation. The land area available for agriculture has decreased considerably in recent years due to erosion and urbanization. The need to expand or preserve the present food output from the cultivable land requires increasing the productivity of the market without imposing an added burden on the environment.

Governments around the world are playing an important role in resolving the food scarcity problem. They are taking on a broader and more prominent role apart from their conventional regulatory and facilitating function in relation to agriculture measures, which is expected to enhance the development of the agricultural industry. Additionally, the innovation rate in the agriculture sector has increased but not significantly enough that problems related to food scarcity and hunger do not pose a threat in the coming decades. To meet these challenges, factors such as a concerted effort by governments, investors, and innovative agricultural technologies are being mobilized to improve the growth prospects of the agricultural sector.

The global agricultural biologicals market is segmented by crop types such as cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. Fruits and vegetables dominate the market owing to increasing demand for organic fruits and vegetables with less chemical use. Rising demand for consistency, color, and increased size, better fruit setting are driving the use of biological fruit products, which also helps farmers to achieve higher prices for their produce.

The gradual expansion observed in multifaceted businesses operating in agriculture is linked to the development of new technology, which is anticipated to raise efficiency on farms. In the next few decades, individuals operating farms in the agricultural sector are likely to attain an impressive level of food production to aid in feeding the escalating global population. Also, a dissimilar trend in highly developed countries that have a wider base of the health-conscious population has been observed lately. As a result of this, the concentration has increased on growing starch-based crops like corn, which is expected to move to more plant-based proteins like soybeans and other legumes.

The emergence of the concept of agriculture 4.0 run will ensure a different operation style on farms principally due to the developments in technology such as devices, sensors, information technology, and machines. The seasonal restriction faced by the agriculture sector is also being addressed, which is expected to improve the overall yield of crops globally. The rise of genome editing in agriculture is expected to usher in the next phase of growth by developing pest and season resistant crops that will be viable for human consumption.

