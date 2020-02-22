Airport RFID System Market – Factor Details for Business Developments with Global Forecast 2023

Market Highlights:

The RFID is a newer technology compared to barcodes. The RFID system is widely used at airports for baggage tracking, flyable parts tracking, inventory management, and others. The RFID tags act as a tracker, thereby minimizing incidences such as misplacement and theft. The major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing usage of security & access control application and rising installation of RFID in airports for baggage handling. However, the high installation cost of RFID system is hampering the airport RFID system market growth.

Among regions, North America is expected to grow substantially in the airport RFID system market during the forecast period. Moreover, North America has a presence of major companies, such as GlobeRanger, RFID Global Solution, Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., and Honeywell International Inc. Countries, such as the U.S. and Canada are expected to have a significant growth during the forecast period. In addition, regions such as Europe and the Middle East & Africa will have prominent growth due to the fast-paced growth in the aviation sector. As a result, the market for airport RFID system will grow during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players in the airport RFID system market are GlobeRanger (U.S.), RFID Global Solution, Inc. (U.S.), Rockwell Collins Inc. (U.S.), Grenzebach Group (Germany), BCS Group (Canada), Beumer Group (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Daifuku Company Ltd (Japan), and Confidex (Finland).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global airport RFID system market, tracking three market segments across five regions. The report studies the key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The study segments the global airport RFID system market by frequency, application, type, and region.

Segmentation:

Frequency Low Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency

Application Baggage Tracking Flyable Parts Tracking Inventory Management Others

Type

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

