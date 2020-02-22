All in One Panel PC Market – New Innovations, Research and Growth Factor till 2027

The all in one panel PC is a computer which has all the components within the same case, with the exception of peripheral components such as the mouse and keyboard. All in one panel PCs are used for process control and data acquisition. All in one panel PCs have become much smaller, sleeker, rugged, and cheaper due to the advent of LCD & LED monitors.

The rugged design of all in one panel PCs enables them to operate consistently in environmental conditions such as moisture, dust, heat, and cold. Unlike consumer PCs, the all in one panel PC provides different features such as reliability, expansion option, and compatibility. Moreover, all in one panel PCs consume less power and dissipate less heat due to a compact and easy set up.

All in One Panel PC Market–Competitive Landscape

In November 2016, Advantech Co., Ltd. launched its first configurable all in one panel PC, PPC-6151C in the market. This PC features a 15-inch true-flat resistive touch TFT LCD display with optimized chassis and 2.5-inches SATA HDD bay. The PC can be equipped with various certified mini-ITX motherboards as well as configured to specific application requirements.

In January 2018, Beckhoff GmbH & Co. KG launched the C6015, ultra-compact panel PC in the market. This PC features multi core computer, with size of 132 x 132 x 67mm, which integrates with Intel core I-series processors of 6th& 7th generation and provides ample computing power up to 3.6 GHz per core.

All in One Panel PC Market- Dynamics

Rising adoption of technology in manufacturing sectors driving the all in one panel PC market

The increasingly complex manufacturing process drives the need for all in panel PCs for improved performance and hassle free operations. Continuous innovation in technology has given an impetus to adopt all in one panel PCs.

Most of these innovations are in terms of connectivity, rugged design, ability to operate in different environmental conditions, and IP65 rating. These PCs help businesses to automate their manufacturing process to increase productivity, improve accuracy, minimize operational cost, and achieve standards of quality. As a result, the all in one panel PC market is likely to grow at an impressive pace in the coming years.

Compatibility issues to impede the adoption rate of all in one panel PCs

As technology takes a higher leap, reduction in the size of electronic devices has become a necessity to foster sustainability. This has forced manufacturers of all in one panel PCs to develop compact products to reduce the overall size of the PC.

However, these PCs have compatibility issues in conventional systems due to their design, which causes a hesitance among end-users to adopt them, thereby hindering the growth of the all in one panel PC market.

All in One Panel PC Market –Segmentation

The all in one panel PC market can be segmented based on:

Product type

Touch type

Display type

Application

Geography

All in One Panel PC Market – By Product Type

Based on type, the all in one Panel PC market can be fragmented into:

Fan enabled

Fan less

All in One Panel PC Market – By Display Type

LCD

LED

All in One Panel PC Market – By Touch Type

In terms of touch type, the all in one panel PC market can be bifurcated into:

Resistive

Capacitive

Infrared

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW)

All in One Panel PC Market – By Application

Based on application, the all in one panel PC market can be bifurcated into: