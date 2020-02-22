Arabinogalactan Market Is Expected to Witness Gradual Growth Over the Forecast Period 2018-2028

A holistic and detailed overview of the global Arabinogalactan market that includes information derived from utilizing various quantitative and qualitative analysis techniques has been compiled in this latest market report. This compilation offers its readers a great overview of the Arabinogalactan market during a forecast period from 2018 to 2028. The report also describes various limitations that may depict themselves as substantial obstacles to businesses during the above-mentioned forecast period. These hindrances have been described in detail in the report, along with possible counter activities and expectations that might cause the dilution of these hindrances up to a certain degree.

Arabinogalactan is natural polysaccharide which contains galactose and arabinose sugars and belongs to a member of carbohydrates family. It is extracted from larch trees which are abundantly grown in North America, species of larix plants. Arabinogalactan is primarily used as dietary fiber and widely used in form of supplements. In the global market the demand for arabinogalactan is increasing due to its wide application in food and beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic, and also have some application for industrial purpose. They are available in form of capsules and powder. Consumption of arabinogalactan and considered as a safe and effective supplement to boost immunity. The majority of its demand from supplement manufacturers, as arabinogalactan helps in promotion growth of bacteria such as Lactobacilli and Bifidobacteria in the intestine which supports in maintaining digestive health and immune system. Currently in the global market, North America, and Western Europe accounts for highest demand for arabinogalactan where its majority of consumption is in form of fibers.

Global Arabinogalactan Market: Market Drivers

Key drivers which are influencing the demand for arabinogalactan in the global market is from the increasing demand for supplements among adults and kids. Arabinogalactan is enriched with fibers which support in the functioning of immune system and promote healthy bacteria for the digestive system. Moreover, arabinogalactan is also gluten free and vegan. On the other side, the demand for arabinogalactan is also increasing as a replacement to gum arabic, guar gum and starch in food and pharmaceutical products. Increasing trend of using natural and herbal products in the cosmetic industry is also supporting the growth of arabinogalactan in the global market as cosmetic manufacturers are using arabinogalactan as an herbal or natural ingredient in hair and skin care products as it increases the stability of emulsion and prevents the water losses in cosmetic products. The demand for arabinogalactan may inhibit in future as there are also some other prebiotic and probiotic supplements available in the market which may impacts on its future demand.

Global Arabinogalactan Market: Market Segment

The market segment for arabinogalactan is segmented by form and by the application. On the basis of form, it is segmented into powder and capsule. By form, arabinogalactan is primarily consumed in form of powder in compare to its usage in form of capsule. Powdered form arabinogalactan is used in supplements, veterinary use and in many other products. Further, the market segment by application, its segmentation includes food and beverage, animal feed, pharmaceuticals, cosmetic and others (industrial purpose). On analyzing the demand for arabinogalactan in the global market, the majority of its application is in pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industry. It is soluble fiber and can be easily incorporate in food products and also has antioxidant capacity. In the pharmaceutical industry, it is available in form of dietary supplements and mostly consumed in form of powder. It is also considered as one of the effective immune stimulating supplement and promotes healthy bacteria for the digestive health. In animal feed it is an approved additive which can be added in feed as per the specified dosage and direction. Arabinogalactan is mostly used in form of powder in animal feed, where it helps to increases the nutrition effectiveness in feed and also helps the animals to gain weight.

Global Arabinogalactan Market: Regional segment

On the basis of the regional segment, the market for arabinogalactan is segmented in seven different regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. In the global market, the majority of the consumption of arabinogalactan is U.S. in terms of value and volume both. After U.S., the major demand for arabinogalactan also accounts to Western European countries and in these developed countries, arabinogalactan has wide application in form of supplements.

Global Arabinogalactan Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in arabinogalactan market are Lonza, Pure Encapsulations, Ametis JSC, VetriScience Laboratories, FoodScience of Vermont and Thorne Research Inc.

