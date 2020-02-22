Articulated Bus Market – Increasing Adoption of Articulated Electric Buses Due To Their Higher Effectiveness In Pollution Control is Likely To Boost The Articulated Bus Market

Articulated buses have significantly high passenger carrying capacity and comprise two rigid sections linked by a pivoting joint. The popularity of the articulated buses is high in Europe due to the presence of well-developed road infrastructure and consumers who prefer public transport over private transport.

The global market for the articulated buses is likely to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period, due to rising preference of consumers toward public transport. Therefore, governing bodies are preferring articulated buses in order to provide optimum public transport. Furthermore, high seating capacity and comparatively high fuel-efficiency of articulated buses are likely to propel the articulated bus market.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/articulated-bus-market.html

Increasing adoption of articulated electric buses due to their higher effectiveness in pollution control is likely to boost the articulated bus market during the forecast period. Presence of small roads and insufficient infrastructure are restraining the articulated bus market in a few regions, as these buses possess a large turning radius and handling them on narrow roads can be difficult.

Based on articulation, the articulated bus market can be bifurcated into single articulated and double articulated buses. The single articulated buses segment is expected to account for a larger share of the market, as compared to that of the double articulated buses segment, as single articulated buses possess better maneuverability owing to their shorter length. On the other hand, double articulated buses are longer and hence, require wider roads and highly developed infrastructure. This is hampering the double articulated buses segment of the market. Moreover, demand for double articulated buses is higher in countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands, in Europe.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=67004

In terms of powertrain, the diesel powered segment is expected to lead the articulated bus market; however, electric and hybrid articulated buses segments are expanding at a high growth rate and are anticipated to gain significant share of the market during the forecast period. This is because electric articulated buses are highly effective in revolutionizing the green mobility as single articulated electric bus can carry almost twice number of passengers as the single electric bus.

In terms of region, Europe is anticipated to hold a prominent share of the global articulated bus market, due to the presence of key manufacturers and well-developed infrastructure in the region. High rate of adoption of articulated electric buses in the region, specifically in Nordic countries, is likely to boost the articulated bus market in the region. Latin America and Asia Pacific are the other key markets, which are expected to expand at a prominent growth rate during the forecast period. The articulated bus market in Mexico, Brazil, and Ecuador is witnessing expansion. Recently, the BRT system of Quito ordered 80 bi-articulated buses from Volvo Bus.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com