Automotive Dashboard Camera Market Estimated to Exceed US$ 20 Bn by 2026

Automotive Dashboard Camera Market – Snapshot

An automotive dashboard camera, also known as dash cam, blackbox, and in-car camera, is a small video recording device, generally mounted at the rear view mirror. It comprises a storage device and is powered by the vehicle battery, or sometimes by an individual battery. A dashboard camera can be mounted by means of a suction cup or adhesive tape. In some countries, such as Russia, it is a mandatory device and is gaining popularity in other countries across the globe.

The central law authority of several countries across the globe has accepted the dashboard camera footage as proof in case of accident and other illegal incidents. Moreover, several insurance companies are providing discounts while buying insurance for vehicles that have installed dashboard cameras. Acceptance of dash cam footage as evidence, initiatives taken by insurance companies, decreasing dash cam prices, increase in on-road recreational activities, increasing corruption, and vehicle safety are major factors prompting vehicle owners to install a dashboard camera, which in turn is driving the global dashboard camera market. Several countries allow using a dash cam and sharing the image on social media, while there are several nations that have banned the use of dashboard camera. However, considering the advantages of dashboard camera, these nations are expected to redeem these ban in the near future. Insurance companies are facing numerous false accident claims; therefore, these companies are prompting consumers to install a dashboard camera. Furthermore, consumer preference for dashboard camera is increasing due to increased corruption. Consumers are preferring to have a record of incidents, in order to avoid any false charges filed by the police. Rapid expansion of ride hailing and ride sharing activities and on-road recreational activities are prominently driving the global automotive dashboard camera market.

A dashboard camera continuously records when switched on, which includes recording of personal activities. Therefore, using a dash board camera in several countries, such as Austria, is banned by law in order to protect the privacy of individuals. Across several nations, using a dashboard camera is not prohibited; however, uploading videos on social sites is banned by law. These prohibitions by law coupled with the higher cost of the camera is primarily restraining the global automotive dashboard camera market.

Read Report Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=51000

Several dashboard manufacturers and advanced technology manufacturers, such as Kenwood, have developed dashboard cameras that are embedded with lane departure warning technology. These cameras are highly useful in avoiding accidents as well as keeping record of incidents. Integration of lane keep assist, lane departure warning, and other advanced driver assistance system technologies with the dashboard camera is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the automotive dashboard camera market.

A majority of dashboard cameras are utilized for recording external views, which include accidents and other events happening around the vehicle. External view dashboard cameras are mounted at the rear view mirror and sometimes, at the rear windshield. External view dashboard cameras can be mounted with the help of a suction cup or by a double-sided tape. Internal view cameras are gaining popularity among ride hailing and sharing companies, where these are used for monitoring driver and passenger behavior. The footage recorded in a dashboard camera can be visualized on a small display, which is connected to the dashboard camera by means of a wire. Wireless connectivity is gaining popularity across the automotive industry. Decreased cost, simple design, and portability are fueling the demand for wireless connectivity among electronic devices that are utilized in a vehicle. The dashboard camera footage can be transferred to mobile, TV, and laptop by means of wireless connectivity. Bluetooth tethering is a highly preferred method by consumers for viewing the footage recorded by the dashboard camera.

External view mirror cameras are mounted on the rear view mirror and the internal view mirror is also mounted at the dashboard of the vehicle. Therefore, the front mounted dashboard camera segment of the global automotive dashboard camera market accounted for major share, in terms of revenue, in 2017. Rear mounted dashboard cameras are preferred by consumers for recoding incidents occurring at the rear end of the vehicle. Dashboard cameras are marginally expensive, and hence, consumers prefer to buy a single camera for recording incidents, journeys, and some rare moments. Therefore, the single lens segment of the global automotive dashboard camera market held a prominent share, in terms of revenue. Multi-lens dashboard cameras are capable of recording external as well as internal views. Therefore, they requires less space than that required by individual dashboard cameras. Consequently, these cameras are gaining popularity among consumers.

Generally, dashboard cameras are powered by the vehicle battery. They possess an inbuilt connecting pin, which can be inserted into the dashboard cigarette lighter socket. Several consumers prefer continuous surveillance of the vehicle, even when it is parked. Using a dashboard camera, powered with a vehicle battery, even when vehicle is parked can cause the battery to discharge as well as raise battery temperature, which in turn reduces battery life. Therefore, dashboard cameras with individual battery are preferred for surveillance of the vehicle, when it is parked.

Dashboard camera footage is accepted by the law and insurance companies as evidence in case of accidents and illegal incidents. Therefore, the footage needs to be clear enough to recognize the things in the footage clearly. Consequently, cameras with higher resolution are preferred by consumers. Decreasing prices of higher resolution cameras, increased preference of consumers to record activities in high definition, and increase in adoption by OEMs are fueling the demand for 1080P and higher resolution cameras. Increase in on-road recreational activities, expansion of ride hailing and ride sharing markets, increased rate of accidents, support from insurance companies, and acceptance by law are prompting passenger vehicle owners to install a dashboard camera. Commercial vehicles are witnessing a surge in adoption of dashboard cameras, which is attributed to the increased preference for vehicle surveillance by fleet owners.

Read Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51000

Dashboard cameras are easily available in the aftermarket. There are a few vehicle manufacturers that provide dashboard cameras as standard or as an option on their vehicles. Dashboard cameras are inexpensive in the aftermarket as compared to OEM-fitted dashboard cameras. Therefore, consumers prefer to buy a dashboard camera from the aftermarket, and hence, the aftermarket segment accounted for major share of the global automotive dashboard camera market, in terms of revenue, in 2017.

Europe led the global automotive dashboard camera market. Russia accounts for about half of the total dashboard cameras available globally. Increased corruption, dangerous driving conditions, higher rate of accidents, and availability of dashboard cameras at inexpensive cost have led to an increase in adoption of dashboard cameras across Russia. Consequently, Europe held a significant share of the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2017. In 2009, the Interior Ministry of Russia passed a regulation that legalized the usage of dashboard cameras, which in turn boosted the prices of dashboard cameras. According to the World Health Organization, in 2007, Russia accounted for 35,972 fatal injuries in road traffic accidents. In 2007, the U.S. accounted for 13.9 fatal injuries behind 100,000 people, despite having six times more vehicles on road than that of Russia, while Russia accounted for 25.2 deaths per 100,000 people. This significantly high accident rate prompted vehicle owners to incorporate a dashboard camera. The number of dashboard cameras is increasing exponentially across the U.K. The central Court of Germany recently started to accept dashboard camera footage as evidence, which in turn is expected to boost the demand for dashboard cameras. Similar to Russia, South Korea witnesses a high rate of adoption of dashboard cameras. Major manufacturers of dashboard cameras are located across China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia, and hence, the demand for dashboard cameras is increasing significantly across Asia Pacific, especially across China.

Key players operating in the global automotive dashboard camera market include Garmin Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Valeo SA, Aptive, Continental AG, Cedar Electronics, Intensity Security, Silent Witness, Waylens, Inc., POSIS, DENSO TEN Limited, Clarion, Transcend Information, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Xiaomi, PAPAGO Inc., and RAVEN.