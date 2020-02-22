Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market – Germany Propels Europe to the Top Slot

Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market: Overview

Recovering energy from the automotive systems is playing an increasingly important role in the development of next generation vehicles. This energy harvesting is being achieved in various different ways and is coupled with different types of power management and storage technologies.

The global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market has been segmented on the basis of heat recovery system type and vehicle type. The market has been further segmented by geography broadly into five major regions, namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America.

A report by Transparency Market Research predicts the global automotive energy and harvesting and regeneration market to expand at a phenomenal 21.6% CAGR between 2017 and 2025 to become worth US$127.78 bn by 2025 from US$24.59 bn in 2016.

Global Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market: Drivers and Restraints

Growing popularity of green manufacturing in the automotive industry coupled with stringent government regulations is driving the growth of the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market. Government policies and regulations globally such as The Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFÉ) Standards are encouraging the demand for energy efficient vehicles by formulating regulations for reducing petroleum consumption, increasing the availability of alternative fuel vehicles, lowering greenhouse emission and promoting the advancement of innovative technologies and this is offering a potential growth opportunity to the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market.

Additionally, organic growth of the global electric vehicle production, owing to increasing environmental awareness, government initiatives and technological innovation, is influencing the growth of the global market positively. Thus, the conjoint effect of all these drivers is projected to strongly bolster the growth of the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market in the coming years from 2017 – 2025.

Lack of awareness among customers and high initial cost of electric vehicles is posing to be a restraint to the growth of the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market. However, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the automotive industry globally are persistently trying to produce such automobiles which are more efficient and light in weight as this would help to improve their fuel efficiency and performance.

The global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market has been segmented into:

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Heat Recovery System Type

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into: