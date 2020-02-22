Bridal Gowns Market is projected to be worth US$13,529.3 Mn by the end of 2022

For years, there has been a steady spending on bridal gowns as they are considered a vital part of wedding dresses, witnessed in their substantial demand in traditional wedding salons. The demand for bridal gowns is rising, accentuated by the belief that wedding is once-in-a-lifetime experience for families and brides need to look magnificent. This has accelerated the global spending on bridal outfit. A burgeoning wedding market in various developing and developed countries is reflecting positively on the growth of the bridal gown market. In addition, the recurrent belief in the sanctity and institution of marriage among various cultures is a key factor bolstering the spending on wedding. The extensive launch of bridal gowns with exotic designs and innovative styles in recent years has helped brides get a harmonious, majestic look thereby bolstering their demand.

The bridal gowns market is projected to rise from a valuation of US$32,454.2 Mn in 2017 to reach US$43,502.8 by the end of 2022. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period of 2017–2022.

The rising spending on bridal wear in various cultures world over and the marketization of marriages, fueled by lavish spending on wedding, are key factors driving the bridal gowns market. A large number of millennials constantly entering the marriageable age, combined with the rising spending on bridal outfits, is a key factor fueling the demand for bridal gowns world over.

The entry of online retailers in the market, supported by a burgeoning e-commerce, is expected to be a game-changing strategy for bridal as well as non-bridal companies as they seek to bridge the gap between mass markets and traditional salon experience. The rising relevance of online shopping experience for brides is attributed to some unique benefits they confers on them, such as in expediting the overall marriage planning process. To add to this, the presence of a centralized distribution facility of online retailers may in various parts of the world be an attractive proposition for buyers of bridal gowns. The launch of exotic bridal wear by online retailers is further providing a robust fillip to the market.

The influx of low-priced bridal gowns may hamper the revenue margins of various retailers. In addition, a growing number of cultures that dissuade lavish spending on weddings is a key factor impeding the demand for bridal gowns. Nevertheless, bridal gowns with innovative designs and styles are capturing the attention of a rising millennial population. This is expected to open up exciting avenues in the coming years.

Geographically, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the most promising market for bridal gowns holding the dominant revenue. The regional market is projected to be worth US$13,529.3 Mn by the end of 2022. The rising spending on bridal wear in various cultures as a part of wedding and a rapidly growing disposable incomes of populations in emerging economies are key factors expected to accentuate the APEJ market.

For More Industry Insight, Download [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=32711

The major styles of bridal gowns are ball gowns, mermaid-style dresses, trumpet dresses, A-line dresses, sheath wedding dresses, and tea-length wedding dresses. Of these, ball gown is projected to be the most promising segment with its valuation estimated to be US$11,416.2 Mn by the end of 2022.

Several players are experimenting with unique workmanship, innovative designs, and better fabrics to design elegant and sophisticated bridal gowns, in order to gain a better foothold in the market. The entry of numerous players is expected to intensify the competition over the years. Some of the leading players operating in the market are Kleinfeld Bridal Corp., David’s Bridal, Inc., Elie Saab France, Harrods Limited, JLM Couture, Inc., Justin Alexander, Inc., Maggie Sottero Designs L.L.C., and Moonlight Bridal Design, Inc.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

https://tmrresearchsite.wordpress.com