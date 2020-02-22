Business Overview: Global Artificial Breasts Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Artificial Breasts Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025

Artificial breasts or breast implant is a kind of prosthesis used to change and enhance the shape, form, size, and texture of a woman’s breast. Artificial breasts are mostly applied to reconstruct breast after mastectomy, for aesthetic breast augmentation, to correct congenital defects and to create breasts in the male-to-female transsexual patient. Breast implant surgery also referred as breast augmentation and enlargement, is the most common type of cosmetic surgery carried out nowadays. Breast implants are used for reconstructive and cosmetic purpose. Artificial breast and breast implant can boost self confidence, improve body figure, and enhance sexual satisfaction. Artificial breast is a quick way to improve the shape and size of the breasts. A qualifying procedure is done before the breast implantation, a candidate should be physically and psychologically fit for carrying out the procedure.

Artificial Breasts can be classified on the basis of type:

Silicone gel implants Soft and cohesive silicone gel implants Polyurethane-coated silicone implants

Saline implants

Gummy bear breast implants

Round breast implants

Smooth breast implants

Textured breast implants

The artificial breast market is witnessing an admirable growth as women are becoming more beauty and figure conscious and the rising prevalence of breast cancer has resulted in growth of this market. The global artificial breast market is witnessing a significant increase in the number of product launch for example in February 2013, Natrelle 410 was launched by Allergan Inc, is a highly cohesive anatomically shaped silicone-filled breast implants and in June 2013, MENTOR MemoryShape breast implants was launched by Mentor Worldwide LLC. The approval of these products by FDA will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. The increasing prevalence of breast cancer in women in developed as well as developing countries have resulted a huge growth in global artificial breast market. According to WHO, 1.7 million women in 2012 were diagnosed with breast cancer and there were 6.3 million women alive who had breast cancer in the previous five years. Breast cancer is also the most prevailing cause of cancer death among women (522 000 deaths in 2012) in 140 of 184 countries worldwide. The survival rates of breast cancer vary to a great extent, about 80% or over in North America, Japan and Sweden to approximately 60% in middle-income countries.

On the basis of Geography, the global artificial breast market is segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). In terms of geography, North America followed by Europe is a leading market for artificial breast or breast implants owing to high incidence rate of breast cancer in women in these region, new product launch with improved technology and high disposable income. However, other regions such as Middle East, Latin America and South East Asia are expected to be the prospective markets in the near future due to the high adoption rate of advance medical devices and highly developing healthcare industry. However, Asia Pacific market is also witnessing a very positive growth due to increasing prevalence of breast cancer, and encouraging reimbursement scenarios. However high cost of treatment and side effects associated with breast implants such as bleeding, pain, risk of infection, implant rupture, collection of fluid and scarring that may lead to long term damage are some of the factors that may hinder the growth of artificial breast market.

Some of the major players in the global artificial breast market are – Allergan, Inc., GC Aesthetics, Implantech, Mentor Worldwide LLC, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Sientra Inc.

