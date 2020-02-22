Carbonyl Nickel Powder Market | Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2025

Carbonyl nickel powder is primarily used in electrodes for batteries and fuel cells, electronics, controlled expansion alloys, as binding agent, etc. As demand for specialty chemicals increased, new materials were invented for individual applications. Carbonyl nickel powder has numerous benefits in electronic applications. It is used to improve the mechanical and fatigue properties of alloy steel. It enhances conductivity and magnetic properties of electronic materials. Nickel carbonyl powder is also used as a binder for holding particulate materials and can be used in filtration components in the form of high porosity products.

Nickel carbonyl powder can be manufactured through a number of different process including atomization or precipitation from solutions. However, these techniques manufacture relatively large particles which are difficult to control at fine particle sizes. On the other hand, nickel carbonyl gas process tends to produce much finer particles in sufficient volume. The particles produced can be easily controlled to accurate shapes and tolerances. Carbonyl nickel powder is formed through the reaction of carbon monoxide with metallic nickel. Metallic nickel is used in nickel refining in the synthesis of acrylic and methacrylic esters and for other organic synthesis. Carbonyl nickel powder, when exposed to air, rapidly decomposes to metallic nickel and carbon monoxide with 50% of decomposition occurring at room temperature and complete decomposition at 150C-200C. The decomposition of carbonyl nickel powder is inversely proportional to the concentration of carbon monoxide. Carbonyl nickel powder is generally used in refining nickel ore, forming films and coatings, and as a catalyst in various chemical reactions, glass plating, etc.

Carbonyl nickel powder has several advantages in its application. As it is a flammable and explosive liquid, manufacturers of carbonyl nickel powder are required to follow strict regulations imposed by the governments and chemical associations. Initial exposure to carbonyl nickel powder causes headache, chest tightness, dizziness, weakness, sweating, cough, nausea, and vomiting. Carbonyl nickel powder is also used in hard metals. Various types of carbonyl nickel powder, especially the spiky dendritic and fine filamentary types, can be used to bind the ‘hard’ components such as tungsten and titanium carbides, replacing the expensive fine cobalt powder grades. Nickel powder also offers corrosion resistance benefits. Carbonyl nickel powder has consistent batch-by-batch properties that can be measured by the producer and allows complete traceability and responsibility for consistency. This property of carbonyl nickel powder promotes its usage in the automotive industry.

Based on geography, the global carbonyl nickel powder market can be classified into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are the major markets for carbonyl nickel powder led by the upturn in growth of the electronics and automotive industries. The carbonyl nickel powder manufacturing companies in Asia Pacific and Latin America are investing extensively in research and development which has led to the rise in demand for carbonyl nickel powder in these regions.

Major players operating in the global carbonyl nickel powder market include Reade International Corp, SkySpring Nanomaterials, Inc, Vale, Azo Materials, Hart Materials, and Norilsk Nickel. These companies account for a significant share of the carbonyl nickel powder market. Thus, carbonyl nickel powder market experiences intense competition.